2020 April 30 16:17

North-Western Shipping Company carried 1.3 million tonnes of cargo in Q1’2020

In the first quarter of 2020, vessels of North-Western Shipping Company carried 1.3 million tonnes of cargo, which is 9.5% more, year-on-year, the company says in a press release.

In the reporting period, the company carried 0.36 million tonnes of grain (about 28% of the total cargo turnover), 0.3 million tonnes of ferrous metal (23%), 0.11 million tonnes of chemical and mineral fertilizers (8.5%), 0.08 million tonnes of timber (6%), 0.11 million tonnes of coal (8.5%), 0.1 million tonnes of non-ferrous metal (8%).

Transportation of other cargoes (concentrate feed, iron and manganese ore, aggregates, metal scrap, clay, aluminium silicate and chemicals) totaled 0.24 million tonnes.

Export cargo, over 1 million tonnes, made the bulk of shipments (80% of the total volume) and showed a growth of 27%. Exports consisted mainly of grain, timber, ferrous and non-ferrous metal, coal, chemical and mineral fertilizers.

The growth was demonstrated by some segments: transportation of non-ferrous metal grew by 40% to 0.085 million tonnes with the increased number of voyages from the port of Saint-Petersburg and southern ports of Russia, transportation of ferrous metal also grew by 40% to 0.28 million tonnes driven by shipment of slabs from the ports of Novorossiysk and Kaliningrad. Transportation of grain rose to 0.34 million tonnes (+26%), coal — to 0.11 million tonnes (+47%) with the increasing cargo flow from Russia’s Black Sea ports.

Transportation between foreign ports dropped by 45%, year-on-year, to 0.25 million tonnes (19% of the total volume). The decrease should be attributed to reduced flow of fertilizers from the Baltic states to Poland and to reduced transportation of paperwood from the Baltic states to the ports of Sweden.

Imports accounted for 1% of the total volume with domestic shipments not carried out in the reporting period.

New vessels of NWSC – 10 vessels of Project DCV36 (lead ship – “Amethyst”) and 7 vessels of Project RSD49 “Neva-Leader” – carried 0.4 million tonnes of cargo (34% of the total volume).

North-Western Shipping Company PJSC, is the largest carrier in the Russian system of waterways, specializing in export/import shipping of bulk, general and project cargoes, towage of oversized cargo and crafts. The company operates a fleet of 47 river-sea vessels, 10 sea going vessels and 3 river-sea Ro-Ro barges. Total deadweight of the Company's fleet is 288,000 tonnes. About 60% of the fleet was built between 2002 and 2013. Average age of the company’s fleet is 18.5 y.o. The company transports about 5 million tonnes of cargo per year.