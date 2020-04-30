  The version for the print

  • 2020 April 30 15:52

    Bunker prices are flat at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia

    According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

    Average price of IFO-380 HS - $105 pmt (-).

    Average price of MGO - $240 pmt (-$10).

    Average price of ULSFO - $215 pmt (-).

    Average VLSFO 0,5%  -  $145 pmt (-)

    Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam grew by $10 on the average:

    - IFO-380 НS - $132 (+$5).
    -  MGO - $230 (+$26).
    - ULSFO 0,1% - $180 (-).
    - VLSFO 0,5% - $175 (+$10).

    The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

2020 April 30

18:37 COO Ronald Paul to leave Port of Rotterdam Authority
18:07 TT Club warns of risks arising from the accumulation of cargo
18:00 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard delivered Pola Maria of Project RSD59
17:49 Rosmorport's Far Eastern Basin Branch organizes release of young salmon
17:30 Container shipping company ONE continues using PortXchange following successful trial in Rotterdam
17:27 RECAAP reports several armed robbery incidents with ships passing the Singapore Strait
17:06 New Shandong-Europe Express links China and Hamburg
16:55 ICS and ITF call on ships to sound horns to support “unsung heroes of global trade” for International Workers’ Day
16:17 North-Western Shipping Company carried 1.3 million tonnes of cargo in Q1’2020
15:30 ION joins the Baltic Ports Organization
15:04 Consortium of HAL Investments, Ackermans & van Haaren, MerweOord and Huisman sign an agreement for the acquisition of Royal IHC
14:24 Alexander Natalenko elected Chairman of NOVATEK BoD
13:58 Tallink Grupp’s vessels join global action aimed at recognising contribution of maritime workers during global crisis
13:33 New cruise terminal laid down in Tallinn
13:00 COSCO SHIPPING Lines launches new Far East - East Africa services
12:35 Bunker prices are flat at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:09 Seanergy Maritime announces new time charter agreement with Glencore for an additional Capesize vessel
11:32 Navigation season starts in Amur Basin
11:09 Jan De Nul Group awarded contract for the engineering, construction and delivery of two highly innovative cranes to Huisman
10:51 Patrol ship of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet takes part on exercises
10:31 Covid-19 cannot be used to lower wages and standards for ferry workers - ITF
10:09 Panama Canal implements temporary relief measures for customers amid economic uncertainty
10:04 Oil prices rise by 9-15%
09:36 Management Company “Delo” appointed new CEO
09:15 MPA announces MaritimeSG Together Package for maritime companies, individuals and seafarers
09:13 Baltic Dry Index on April 29
07:54 Polarcus awarded XArray™ project in Asia Pacific

2020 April 29

18:35 Hapag-Lloyd increases Fuel Surcharge in Denmark
18:06 Port of Rotterdam firms donating fresh fruit to the Food Bank
17:47 Multipurpose Reloading Complex in Ust-Luga undertakes measures to prevent coronavirus
17:26 Scandlines generated solid 2019 results despite traffic decline
17:05 OOCL announces Trans-Pacific service update
16:51 Dmitry Tetenkin appointed as General Director of Far East Development Corporation
16:32 KenzFigee announces contract with Spliethoff for the delivery of two pipe handling gantry cranes
16:05 CMA CGM announces GRR from Asia to East Africa
15:30 Stena Bulk and GoodFuels successfully complete trial of sustainable marine biofuel
15:00 Hanseaticsoft launches ‘Efficiency Booster bundle’ to enable shipping companies to automate business processes during Coronavirus and beyond
14:58 NOVATEK's total revenues decreased by 21.2% in Q3'2020
14:56 Abu Dhabi Ports establishes COVID-19 testing facilities at Zayed Port and Khalifa Port
14:27 Delta Pilot Branch of USPA dredged over 500,000 cbm of material since early 2020
13:41 USC suggests subsidizing 15% of shipbuilding contracts signed by Far East shipyards
12:39 BIMCO floating storage clause for tankers: what to cover
12:03 Xeneta container rates alert: proactive strategies from carriers help ocean freight rates stand strong in face of Coronavirus
11:02 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to North Europe, North Africa and to the Mediterranean
10:45 Hydrographic vessel of RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet completes visit to Australia
10:23 Oil prices recover by 2-11%
10:04 KIZAD rolls out new set of digital services through Maqta Gateway
09:46 Baltic Dry Index on April 28
09:28 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Apr 29
09:18 Bunker market at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia sees mixed price movements
09:01 Corona crisis causes Meyer Turku to start negotiations to lay off people
08:05 SCHOTTEL to power next service operation vessel for Louis Dreyfus Armateurs
07:55 Torvald Klaveness announces launching of fifth CLEANBU vessel MV Bangus

2020 April 28

18:37 Klaveness Combination Carriers announces concluding a 9-12 months time charter on one CLEANBU vessel
18:01 Bulk carrier ‘FESCO ULISS’ joined FESCO fleet
17:45 Tallink Grupp’s vessel Romantika to carry out special trip on the Riga – Stockholm route on 29-30 April 2020
17:06 REMAIN introduces remainMybox to fully digitize its business processes
16:47 Bunker prices are flat at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
16:30 Fincantieri: Genoa has its own ship-bridge