2020 April 30 15:52

Bunker prices are flat at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia

According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $105 pmt (-).

Average price of MGO - $240 pmt (-$10).

Average price of ULSFO - $215 pmt (-).

Average VLSFO 0,5% - $145 pmt (-)

Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam grew by $10 on the average:

- IFO-380 НS - $132 (+$5).

- MGO - $230 (+$26).

- ULSFO 0,1% - $180 (-).

- VLSFO 0,5% - $175 (+$10).

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.