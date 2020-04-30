-
2020 April 30 15:52
Bunker prices are flat at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:
Average price of IFO-380 HS - $105 pmt (-).
Average price of MGO - $240 pmt (-$10).
Average price of ULSFO - $215 pmt (-).
Average VLSFO 0,5% - $145 pmt (-)
Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam grew by $10 on the average:
- IFO-380 НS - $132 (+$5).
- MGO - $230 (+$26).
- ULSFO 0,1% - $180 (-).
- VLSFO 0,5% - $175 (+$10).
The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.
