  • 2020 April 30 13:33

    New cruise terminal laid down in Tallinn

    The cornerstone was put in place by Port of Tallinn’s Chief Infrastructure Officer Peeter Nõgu

    The cornerstone of the new cruise terminal in Tallinn was ceremonially laid on April 30, the port says in a press release. The cornerstone was put in place by Port of Tallinn’s Chief Infrastructure Officer Peeter Nõgu and by YIT Eesti’s Member of the Management Board Margus Põim.

    Peeter Nõgu, the Chief Infrastructure Officer of Port of Tallinn, stated that despite the current emergency situation, during which the builder has had to review the construction processes to ensure safety and security of employees, the initial construction schedule still applies and the cornerstone of the building can be laid.
    “The cruise season, which was supposed to start in the end of April, has been postponed. This enables the builder to move forward with the work more rapidly and we will soon see the cruise terminal building to rise.”

    According to Margus Põim, the Member of the Management Board of YIT Eesti, all the foundations of the terminal building have been cast and the installation of building’s frame posts has begun.
    “As for the promenade, the rubble base is being laid and the foundation is being built, as well as the setting up of landforms in compliance with the landscape architectural solution.”

    Port of Tallinn signed an agreement with YIT Eesti AS for the construction of new cruise terminal in Tallinn Old City Harbour in January. The value of the contract is EUR 13.7 million. The new cruise terminal is estimated to be completed in July 2021.

    The multifunctional and environmentally friendly cruise terminal is being built in Old City Harbour in the vicinity of the two existing cruise quays. Along the seafront and from terminal’s roof level to the end of the pier, an open walking promenade with green areas will be built for citizens.

    The future cruise terminal satisfies the needs of both, cruise passengers and citizens of Tallinn.
    „Being the biggest sea gate and the creator of the first impression of Tallinn, we aim to offer the best visiting experience. Opening the sea to citizens and visitors is as important. We believe that the new cruise terminal and open promenade will become one of the landmarks of Tallinn and for locals, a beloved place to spend time,“ noted Peeter Nõgu.

    The technical design of the terminal building is based on a study that explored how to implement energy efficient, ecological and sustainable solutions in the new building that would suit the Nordic climate and would allow the building to be operated also outside the cruise season. The study was supported by the European Union funding for the Green Cruise Port project implemented under the Interreg Baltic Sea Program.

