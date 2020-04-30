2020 April 30 11:32

Navigation season starts in Amur Basin

Amurvodput currently operates 17 vessels with 7 more units to join them soon

Navigation season opened in the Amur Basin of Russia’s inland water ways on April 26, Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) said in Instagram.



Aids to navigation are placed in the sector supervised by Khabarovsk Branch of Amurvodput.



FSI Amurvodput currently operates 17 vessels with 4 more buoy tenders, a survey ship and 2 pilot boats to be put into operation in the nearest time.



Navigation season of the previous year opens in the Amur Basin on April 30.



