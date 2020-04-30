2020 April 30 10:51

Patrol ship of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet takes part on exercises

The crew of Vasily Bykov patrol ship of the Black Sea Fleet, during training to organize air defence, repelled the attack of the naval aviation of the mock enemy, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

According to the idea of the training event, while parking at the base point - Novorossiysk - the ship's commander received data on the threat of the enemy using air attack with a missile strike at the objects of the naval base.

Combat crews of artillery systems practiced an algorithm of actions for preparing weapons to repel an attack from the air, performed a search, tracking and conditional destruction of air targets.

The event was aimed at improving the skills of the crew to repel an air attack of a mock enemy.