Oil prices rise by 9-15%

On 30 April 2020 (08:49, Moscow time), Brent Crude Oil futures price climbed by 8.5% to $26.27 per barrel, Light (WTI) for June delivery rose by 14.87% to $17.3 per barrel.



On 12 April 2020, OPEC+ approved new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022. Some countries are ready to start cutting their output earlier.