2020 April 30 13:00

COSCO SHIPPING Lines launches new Far East - East Africa services

In the middle of May, 2020, COSCO will adjust Far East to East Africa services which will offer two weekly direct sailings between Central China, Southern China, Singapore, Malaysia, Kenya and Tanzania, the company said in its release.

The rotation will be as follows:

EAX1 - Kenya Express

Shanghai – Ningbo – Nansha – Singapore – Tanjung Pelepas – Mombasa – Tanjung Pelepas – Singapore – Shanghai

EAX2 – Tanzania Express

Singapore – Tanjung Pelepas – Dar Es Salaam – Tanjung Pelepas – Singapore



The new services will offer direct connection and efficient transit between COSCO key hubs in Far East and East Africa.

The EAX1 service would start at ETA Shanghai 21st, May, 2020 while the EAX2 would start at ETA Singapore, 2nd, June, 2020.