2020 April 30 11:09

Jan De Nul Group awarded contract for the engineering, construction and delivery of two highly innovative cranes to Huisman

Jan De Nul Group and Huisman have joined forces for the heavy lift equipment on board of Jan De Nul’s Next Generation offshore installation vessels Les Alizés and Voltaire, Jan De Nul said in its release. Upon the order of both vessels in 2019, Jan De Nul Group awarded the contract for the engineering, construction and delivery of two highly innovative cranes to Huisman.

For these cranes, which will be the largest in their class, Huisman developed the Universal Quick Connector (UQC) based on the expertise of Jan De Nul Group’s operational and engineering team. The result is a groundbreaking innovation, resulting in a major step change in safer offshore hoisting activities.

The Universal Quick Connector is a smart, modular and robust clamp which is mounted inside the crane’s lower block. It allows to lift objects through a direct connection, without intermediate rigging and totally hands-free.

The Universal Quick Connector attaches and detaches loads and tools directly to the crane’s lower block without rigging, entirely hands-free and fully automatic. This automated working method creates a safe environment in which the personnel’s safety is not compromised. The complex task of - typically manual assisted - (de)rigging can be prepared outside of the critical path of the lifting operation.

Overall, the UQC also improves workability. Because rigging is no longer needed, the crane fitted with the UQC can optimize available lifting heights and work subsea where traditional equipment encounters difficulties when rigging a load.



The UQC is fitted with an active rotation device increasing operational control when attaching the load. It allows rotation of the load to finetune its orientation without additional taglines. This enables the accurate positioning of heavy components as well as wind turbine components with strict bolt pattern tolerances.



The Universal Quick Connector connects to the lifting tool with a specific pin. Any lifting tool fitted with this pin can be used by the UQC. Thanks to its versatile design, the UQC will also be able to hoist existing lifting tools by means of an intermediate lifting eye and pin connection. And if conventional rigging is needed, a traditional hook fitted with the pin can be mounted in the UQC.