  • 2020 April 30 11:09

    Jan De Nul Group awarded contract for the engineering, construction and delivery of two highly innovative cranes to Huisman

    Jan De Nul Group and Huisman have joined forces for the heavy lift equipment on board of Jan De Nul’s Next Generation offshore installation vessels Les Alizés and Voltaire, Jan De Nul said in its release. Upon the order of both vessels in 2019, Jan De Nul Group awarded the contract for the engineering, construction and delivery of two highly innovative cranes to Huisman.

    For these cranes, which will be the largest in their class, Huisman developed the Universal Quick Connector (UQC) based on the expertise of Jan De Nul Group’s operational and engineering team. The result is a groundbreaking innovation, resulting in a major step change in safer offshore hoisting activities.

    The Universal Quick Connector is a smart, modular and robust clamp which is mounted inside the crane’s lower block. It allows to lift objects through a direct connection, without intermediate rigging and totally hands-free.

    The Universal Quick Connector attaches and detaches loads and tools directly to the crane’s lower block without rigging, entirely hands-free and fully automatic. This automated working method creates a safe environment in which the personnel’s safety is not compromised. The complex task of - typically manual assisted - (de)rigging can be prepared outside of the critical path of the lifting operation.

    Overall, the UQC also improves workability. Because rigging is no longer needed, the crane fitted with the UQC can optimize available lifting heights and work subsea where traditional equipment encounters difficulties when rigging a load.

    The UQC is fitted with an active rotation device increasing operational control when attaching the load. It allows rotation of the load to finetune its orientation without additional taglines. This enables the accurate positioning of heavy components as well as wind turbine components with strict bolt pattern tolerances.

    The Universal Quick Connector connects to the lifting tool with a specific pin. Any lifting tool fitted with this pin can be used by the UQC. Thanks to its versatile design, the UQC will also be able to hoist existing lifting tools by means of an intermediate lifting eye and pin connection. And if conventional rigging is needed, a traditional hook fitted with the pin can be mounted in the UQC.

2020 April 30

13:58 Tallink Grupp’s vessels join global action aimed at recognising contribution of maritime workers during global crisis
13:33 New cruise terminal laid down in Tallinn
13:00 COSCO SHIPPING Lines launches new Far East - East Africa services
12:35 Bunker prices are flat at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:09 Seanergy Maritime announces new time charter agreement with Glencore for an additional Capesize vessel
11:32 Navigation season starts in Amur Basin
10:51 Patrol ship of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet takes part on exercises
10:31 Covid-19 cannot be used to lower wages and standards for ferry workers - ITF
10:09 Panama Canal implements temporary relief measures for customers amid economic uncertainty
10:04 Oil prices rise by 9-15%
09:36 Management Company “Delo” appointed new CEO
09:15 MPA announces MaritimeSG Together Package for maritime companies, individuals and seafarers
09:13 Baltic Dry Index on April 29
07:54 Polarcus awarded XArray™ project in Asia Pacific

2020 April 29

18:35 Hapag-Lloyd increases Fuel Surcharge in Denmark
18:06 Port of Rotterdam firms donating fresh fruit to the Food Bank
17:47 Multipurpose Reloading Complex in Ust-Luga undertakes measures to prevent coronavirus
17:26 Scandlines generated solid 2019 results despite traffic decline
17:05 OOCL announces Trans-Pacific service update
16:51 Dmitry Tetenkin appointed as General Director of Far East Development Corporation
16:32 KenzFigee announces contract with Spliethoff for the delivery of two pipe handling gantry cranes
16:05 CMA CGM announces GRR from Asia to East Africa
15:30 Stena Bulk and GoodFuels successfully complete trial of sustainable marine biofuel
15:00 Hanseaticsoft launches ‘Efficiency Booster bundle’ to enable shipping companies to automate business processes during Coronavirus and beyond
14:58 NOVATEK's total revenues decreased by 21.2% in Q3'2020
14:56 Abu Dhabi Ports establishes COVID-19 testing facilities at Zayed Port and Khalifa Port
14:27 Delta Pilot Branch of USPA dredged over 500,000 cbm of material since early 2020
13:41 USC suggests subsidizing 15% of shipbuilding contracts signed by Far East shipyards
12:39 BIMCO floating storage clause for tankers: what to cover
12:03 Xeneta container rates alert: proactive strategies from carriers help ocean freight rates stand strong in face of Coronavirus
11:02 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to North Europe, North Africa and to the Mediterranean
10:45 Hydrographic vessel of RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet completes visit to Australia
10:23 Oil prices recover by 2-11%
10:04 KIZAD rolls out new set of digital services through Maqta Gateway
09:46 Baltic Dry Index on April 28
09:28 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Apr 29
09:18 Bunker market at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia sees mixed price movements
09:01 Corona crisis causes Meyer Turku to start negotiations to lay off people
08:05 SCHOTTEL to power next service operation vessel for Louis Dreyfus Armateurs
07:55 Torvald Klaveness announces launching of fifth CLEANBU vessel MV Bangus

2020 April 28

18:37 Klaveness Combination Carriers announces concluding a 9-12 months time charter on one CLEANBU vessel
18:01 Bulk carrier ‘FESCO ULISS’ joined FESCO fleet
17:45 Tallink Grupp’s vessel Romantika to carry out special trip on the Riga – Stockholm route on 29-30 April 2020
17:06 REMAIN introduces remainMybox to fully digitize its business processes
16:47 Bunker prices are flat at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
16:30 Fincantieri: Genoa has its own ship-bridge
16:28 Lena United River Shipping Company starts 2020 navigation season
16:05 Bureau Veritas appoints new Regional Chief Executive in Central Europe - Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Russia
15:52 Port of Cork and CLdN agree new RoRo freight service
15:22 Floating hydraulic gate for dry dock delivered to Zvezda shipyard
14:40 Port of Rotterdam Authority announces changes in the Supervisory Board
14:29 Construction and assembly works started at Berth No. 2 of Murmansk seaport
13:36 NOVATEK registered license for Bukharinskiy license area
13:01 First batch of pin piles loaded for TPCs Offshore Wind Farm in Taiwan
12:36 Procedure of ship vulnerability assessment offered for public discussion
12:09 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Aliki with Koch
11:44 Oil prices continue falling by 3-11%
11:23 35 crab catchers to be built in Russia by 2025 – Rosrybolovstvo
11:05 Port of Oakland says canceled sailings could hit cargo volume