2020 April 29 17:47

Multipurpose Reloading Complex in Ust-Luga undertakes measures to prevent coronavirus

The company arranged testing of its operational personnel

Multipurpose Reloading Complex LLC operating in Ust-Luga says it is implementing a programme on protection of its employees’ health against coronavirus infection. Yet another step in this respect is testing of operational personnel employed by the company and organizations working at the terminal.

The testing is conducted in cooperation with the medical center and an accredited laboratory with samples of biomaterial taken in health points of the company.

MRC earlier introduced a package of preventive measures in compliance with recommendations of Rospotrebnadzor. Employees involved in continuous-cycle production are provided with individual protective means, teams of different shifts do not contact each other, personal contacts of port service employees with crews are completely excluded.

To minimize the risk of infection while commuting, the company arranged operation of an additional bus that let reduce the number of passengers in each vehicle and ensure social distance between them. Each passenger’s temperature is measured at the entrance. Disinfection of buses is performed three times a day.

Additional medical examination of employees is organized to identify signs of possible diseases. The personnel is regularly informed about the rules allowing for minimization of infection risks.

MRC has purchased additional hygiene and disinfecting materials. Disinfection of premises and handling equipment is carried out on a regular basis.

All the activities are coordinated by an emergency operation center established by the company to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.

“Multipurpose Reloading Complex is a continuous-cycle production facility pursuing strategic tasks of transport support to foreign trade activities of our country, – says Sergey Chelyadin, Managing Director of MRC, – therefore, we should keep operational both in the interest of the state and in the interest of the staff we need to preserve”.