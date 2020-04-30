  The version for the print

  • 2020 April 30 07:54

    Polarcus awarded XArray™ project in Asia Pacific

    Polarcus Limited announces that an award has been received for an XArray™ marine seismic acquisition project in Asia Pacific, that is expected to commence in June 2020 with a duration of approximately 1 month, the company said in its release.
     
    About Polarcus

    Polarcus is a focused geophysical service provider of safe and environmentally responsible marine acquisition services globally. Polarcus operates a fleet of high performance seismic vessels with 3D and 4D imaging capabilities, which incorporate leading-edge technologies for improved environmental performance and operational efficiency. Polarcus offers contract seismic surveys and multi-client projects with advanced priority processing solutions including Cirrus, a suite of cloud-based applications and services designed to bring clients closer to acquired seismic data, enabling faster and better informed exploration decisions.

2020 April 30

