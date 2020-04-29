2020 April 29 16:51

Dmitry Tetenkin appointed as General Director of Far East Development Corporation

Dmitry Tetenkin has been appointed General Director of Far East Development Corporation JSC (FEDC). His previous position – Advisor to the Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic, says press center of the Ministry.

Aslan Kanukoyev has stepped down from the post of FEDC General Director on his own will.

Far East Development Corporation is among the development institutions within the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic. The functions of FEDC are to manage the Free Port of Vladivostok and Priority Socio-Economic Development Areas (PDAs) in the Far East. In early April 2020, FEDC was assigned to supervise the development of PDAs in the Arctic zone of Russia.

“One of the key tasks is the construction of infrastructure in PDAs”, commented Dmitry Tetenkin.

Dmitry Tetenkin was born in 1976 in the Amur Region. He has two higher education decrees - industrial & civil construction engineering and law. The position of Advisor to the Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic was held from August 2018».