2020 April 29 16:32

KenzFigee announces contract with Spliethoff for the delivery of two pipe handling gantry cranes

KenzFigee has been awarded a contract by Spliethoff for the delivery of two pipe handling gantry cranes for their two new build multipurpose DP2 B-type vessels, currently under construction at the Mawei Shipyard.

The two pipe handling gantry cranes are, in close collaboration with Spliethoff, specially developed and designed by KenzFigee to move pipes from a pipe handling platform to a position in the cargo hold and vice versa.

These specially designed electric driven gantry cranes will contain various unique features on a number of specific important areas of operation, among others: a specially designed anti-sway and semi-automatic movement system enabling the crane to operate unmanned in the cargo hold to further enhance safety and production especially during offshore operations; redundant power supply to improve reliability and availability and a special integrated interface with the hatch cover system to create more loading capacity. The pipe handling gantry cranes are removable. The two KenzFigee pipe handling gantry cranes will each have a SWL capacity of 140 tons, a width of 19.18 meters and a weight of 168 tons. The length of the crane will be adjustable for handling pipe sections of 12.5, 18 and 25 meters and can be configured to handle multiple pipes.

The gantry cranes will be built, assembled and tested at the premises of KenzFigee in Zaandam, the Netherlands, where after they will be disassembled into transportable parts and shipped to the Mawei Shipyard for installation on the B-type vessels in the course of the 1st quarter in 2021.