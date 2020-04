2020 April 29 17:05

OOCL announces Trans-Pacific service update

In response to the expected low demand in the market, OOCL announced the additional withdrawal of the following Trans-Pacific sailings in May & June :



Pacific China South 1 (PCS1):

Port rotation: Fuqing > Nansha > Yantian > Xiamen > Los Angeles > Fuqing

Void sailings from Fuqing on June 9 and June 16



East Coast China 2 (ECC2):

Port rotation: Qingdao > Ningbo > Shanghai > Pusan > Colon > Savannah > Charleston > Boston > New York > Colon > Qingdao

Void sailings from Qingdao on June 2 and June 24



Gulf Coast China 1 (GCC1):

Port rotation: Hong Kong > Shekou > Ningbo > Shanghai > Pusan > Houston > Mobile > New Orleans > Tampa > Miami > Singapore > Hong Kong

Void sailing from Hong Kong on May 22

India East Coast Express (IEX):

Port rotation: Karachi > Nhava Sheva > Mundra > Damietta > New York > Norfolk > Savannah > Charleston > Jeddah > Karachi

Void sailings from Karachi on May 7 and May 21