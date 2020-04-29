2020 April 29 15:00

Hanseaticsoft launches ‘Efficiency Booster bundle’ to enable shipping companies to automate business processes during Coronavirus and beyond

To help shipping companies digitalise essential business processes during the Coronavirus pandemic, Hanseaticsoft, a leading provider of maritime software has launched an Efficiency Booster bundle giving companies access to 15 applications which are part of its Cloud Fleet Manager (CFM) portfolio, the company said in its release.



The Efficiency Booster bundle is designed to help companies eliminate hidden information silos and share data and information no matter where employees are located, enabling them to streamline processes, work more efficiently and free up time to focus on other tasks.

The Efficiency Booster doesn’t require time-consuming installation or migration, and all applications run natively in the browser, so no desktop applications or browser-plugins are required and they can be accessed from anywhere in the world. To gain insights on the move, the bundle is also complemented by a free Android and iOS app called ‘CFM Go’ to enable untethered mobility.

Software apps include a Partner Portal for sharing information with partner organisations to ensure supply chains are not interrupted; Employees app to manage all employee data; Holidays app for planning staff absences and MRV & IMO DCS to ensure continued compliance with regulations at a touch of a button.

There is also a Port app which can help crew find contact details and other information quickly and a Disturbance Report app for managing service requests and assigning them directly to the person responsible.



The Cloud Fleet Manager Efficiency Booster is delivered as a SaaS solution with shipping companies paying a monthly subscription fee for every vessel they want to integrate with the software.



About Hanseaticsoft



Hanseaticsoft was founded in 2009 by Alexander Buchmann. Buchmann and his team draw on several years of experience in the software department of a medium-sized shipping company in Hamburg, the third largest container harbour in Europe. In Hanseaticsoft, the idea of a new software concept was finally realised: giving enterprises access to new and efficient technologies by means of intuitive software solutions. Today Hanseaticsoft has more than 50 employees. It is now part of Lloyd’s Register Group, one of the world’s leading providers of professional services for engineering and technology – improving safety and increasing the performance of critical infrastructures for clients in over 75 countries worldwide.