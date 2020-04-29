  The version for the print

    NOVATEK's total revenues decreased by 21.2% in Q3'2020

    PAO NOVATEK today released its consolidated interim condensed financial statements as of and for the three months ended 31 March 2020 prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. 

    Despite the economic instability on the global markets, the Group continues to achieve strong operating results and implement its main investment projects in accordance with the Group’s approved corporate strategy.

    According to the statement, the Group’s total revenues and Normalized EBITDA, including the share in EBITDA of joint ventures, decreased to RR 184.6 billion and RR 100.7 billion, or by 21.2% and 14.6%, respectively, as compared to the corresponding period in 2019.

    In the first quarter 2020, the Group recorded a loss attributable to shareholders of PAO NOVATEK in the amount of RR 30.7 billion (RR 10.20 per share) as compared to a profit of RR 381.8 billion in the corresponding period in 2019.

    The Group’s financial results in the current reporting period were significantly impacted by the unfavorable macroeconomic conditions noted above, which resulted in a decrease in our hydrocarbons sales prices and a recognition of substantial foreign exchange effects. Moreover, in both reporting periods, we recorded effects from the disposal of interests in the Arctic LNG 2 project by recognizing RR 308.6 billion of gain from the disposal of a 10% participation interest in the Arctic LNG 2 project in the first quarter 2019, and recognizing RR 34.1 billion of loss in the first quarter 2020 related to the subsequent non-cash revaluation of contingent consideration on the sale of a 40% participation interest in 2019.

    Excluding the effects from the disposal of interests in subsidiaries and joint ventures, as well as foreign exchange differences, Normalized profit attributable to shareholders of PAO NOVATEK amounted to RR 53.5 billion (RR 17.80 per share), representing a decrease of 18.5% as compared to the first quarter 2019.

    “Our cash used for capital expenditures aggregated RR 41.1 billion as compared to RR 42.5 billion in the corresponding period in 2019. A significant portion of our capital expenditures was attributable to the ongoing developments of our LNG projects (the LNG construction center located in the Murmansk region, the Obskiy LNG project and the Arctic LNG 2 project prior to March 2019). In addition, we invested capital in the ongoing development of the North-Russkoye and Beregovoye fields, the preparation for production commencement at our new fields (the West-Yurkharovskoye and East-Tazovskoye), development of crude oil deposits of the East-Tarkosalinskoye and Yarudeyskoye fields, and exploratory drilling.

    Our total natural gas production including our proportionate share in the production of joint ventures increased by 2.2% as compared to the corresponding period in 2019. The main factors were the launch of the North-Russkoye field at the end of 2019 and an increase in hydrocarbon production from the Achimov horizons at the Arcticgas’s Urengoyskoye field due to the expansion of the gas condensate treatment facility in the current period.

    Our total liquids production including our proportionate share in the production of joint ventures increased by 2.0% compared to the corresponding period in 2019 due to an increase in the production at Arcticgas (see above), as well as the commissioning of new wells at the Beregovoye field.

    As at 31 March 2020, we recorded 0.3 bcm of natural gas in inventory balances compared to 0.8 bcm at 31 March 2019. Natural gas inventory balances fluctuate period on period and depend on the Group’s demand for natural gas withdrawals for the sale in subsequent periods.

    Our liquid hydrocarbons sales volumes totaled 4.0 million tons, representing a marginal increase of 0.7% as compared to the corresponding period in 2019. As at 31 March 2020, we recorded 824 thousand tons (mt) of liquid hydrocarbons in transit or storage and recognized as inventory as compared to 1,007 mt at 31 March 2019. Our liquid hydrocarbon inventory balances tend to fluctuate period on period and are usually realized as sales in the following reporting period”, the Group says in a press release.

    PAO NOVATEK is the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia, and in 2017, entered the global LNG market by successfully launching the Yamal LNG project. Founded in 1994, the Company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. Upstream activities of the Company’s subsidiaries and joint ventures are concentrated mainly in the prolific Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, which is the world’s largest natural gas producing area and accounts for approximately 80% of Russia’s natural gas production and approximately 15% of the world’s gas production. NOVATEK is a public joint stock company established under the laws of the Russian Federation. The Company’s shares are listed in Russia on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker symbol «NVTK».

