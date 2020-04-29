  The version for the print

  • 2020 April 29 14:27

    Delta Pilot Branch of USPA dredged over 500,000 cbm of material since early 2020

    DSC 8892The total volume of maintenance dredging, performed by the technical fleet of the Delta Pilot Branch of Ukrainean Sea Ports Authority (USPA) since early 2020, exceeded 500 thousand cubic meters, which makes more than 30% of the annual plan, USPA says in a press release.

    In the previous year, the scheduled repairs were carried out for most of the vessels of branch’s technical fleet.Three vessels of the dredging convoy Rion underwent the underwater repairs, and dredge pumps Ingulskyi and Meotida underwent the scheduled repairs. This had cut down the volumes of dredging to reach 824.7 thousand cubic meters in 2019, but allowed for establishing the planned indicators of 1.6 million cubic meters of the maintenance dredging by means of one’s own fleet in the current year. In 2018, the technical fleet of Delta-Pilot branch achieved the record-breaking dredging volume of 1.3 million cubic meters.

    In 2020, the dredging was carried out at Buzko-Dniprovsko-Lymanskyi Channel, Kherson Sea Channel, the sea approach channel of the Deepwater Navigation Course “Danube-Black Sea”, in ports of Mariupol and Berdiansk, and at the approach channel of Dniester-Tsaregradsky duct.

    It is planned to perform the maintenance dredging by the technical fleet of Delta-Pilot within the water areas and approach channels of Odesa, Pivdennyi and Mariupol ports and at Kherson Sea Channel, as well as the approach channel of the Deepwater Navigation Course “Danube-Black Sea” by the end of the current year.

    The dredging fleet of Delta Pilot branch of USPA consists of three dredge pumps (Ingulskyi, Meotida and Tilihulskyi), a dredging convoy as a part of a multi-bucket dredger Rion, two sludge-removal barges (Krymska-3 and Krymska-9) and an anchor handling tug boat MZ-318.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 April 29

18:35 Hapag-Lloyd increases Fuel Surcharge in Denmark
18:06 Port of Rotterdam firms donating fresh fruit to the Food Bank
17:47 Multipurpose Reloading Complex in Ust-Luga undertakes measures to prevent coronavirus
17:26 Scandlines generated solid 2019 results despite traffic decline
17:05 OOCL announces Trans-Pacific service update
16:51 Dmitry Tetenkin appointed as General Director of Far East Development Corporation
16:32 KenzFigee announces contract with Spliethoff for the delivery of two pipe handling gantry cranes
16:05 CMA CGM announces GRR from Asia to East Africa
15:30 Stena Bulk and GoodFuels successfully complete trial of sustainable marine biofuel
15:00 Hanseaticsoft launches ‘Efficiency Booster bundle’ to enable shipping companies to automate business processes during Coronavirus and beyond
14:58 NOVATEK's total revenues decreased by 21.2% in Q3'2020
14:56 Abu Dhabi Ports establishes COVID-19 testing facilities at Zayed Port and Khalifa Port
14:27 Delta Pilot Branch of USPA dredged over 500,000 cbm of material since early 2020
13:41 USC suggests subsidizing 15% of shipbuilding contracts signed by Far East shipyards
12:39 BIMCO floating storage clause for tankers: what to cover
12:03 Xeneta container rates alert: proactive strategies from carriers help ocean freight rates stand strong in face of Coronavirus
11:02 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to North Europe, North Africa and to the Mediterranean
10:45 Hydrographic vessel of RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet completes visit to Australia
10:23 Oil prices recover by 2-11%
10:04 KIZAD rolls out new set of digital services through Maqta Gateway
09:46 Baltic Dry Index on April 28
09:28 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Apr 29
09:18 Bunker market at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia sees mixed price movements
09:01 Corona crisis causes Meyer Turku to start negotiations to lay off people
08:05 SCHOTTEL to power next service operation vessel for Louis Dreyfus Armateurs
07:55 Torvald Klaveness announces launching of fifth CLEANBU vessel MV Bangus

2020 April 28

18:37 Klaveness Combination Carriers announces concluding a 9-12 months time charter on one CLEANBU vessel
18:01 Bulk carrier ‘FESCO ULISS’ joined FESCO fleet
17:45 Tallink Grupp’s vessel Romantika to carry out special trip on the Riga – Stockholm route on 29-30 April 2020
17:06 REMAIN introduces remainMybox to fully digitize its business processes
16:47 Bunker prices are flat at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
16:30 Fincantieri: Genoa has its own ship-bridge
16:28 Lena United River Shipping Company starts 2020 navigation season
16:05 Bureau Veritas appoints new Regional Chief Executive in Central Europe - Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Russia
15:52 Port of Cork and CLdN agree new RoRo freight service
15:22 Floating hydraulic gate for dry dock delivered to Zvezda shipyard
14:40 Port of Rotterdam Authority announces changes in the Supervisory Board
14:29 Construction and assembly works started at Berth No. 2 of Murmansk seaport
13:36 NOVATEK registered license for Bukharinskiy license area
13:01 First batch of pin piles loaded for TPCs Offshore Wind Farm in Taiwan
12:36 Procedure of ship vulnerability assessment offered for public discussion
12:09 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Aliki with Koch
11:44 Oil prices continue falling by 3-11%
11:23 35 crab catchers to be built in Russia by 2025 – Rosrybolovstvo
11:05 Port of Oakland says canceled sailings could hit cargo volume
10:31 Van Oord installs world’s first submerged Slip Joint successfully
10:09 IMO, the World Customs Organization, the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe and the International Standards Organization sign partnership agreement for maritime digitalization
09:57 Nerpa shipyard embarked on construction of two floating RCS
09:41 Zespri kiwifruit season starts off in Port of Zeebrugge
09:39 RF Navy's Caspian Flotilla held exercise to evacuate crew of ship in distress
09:22 Baltic Dry Index on April 27
08:50 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Apr 28

2020 April 27

18:41 Kronshtadt Shipyard put into operation Russia’s oldest dry dock
18:07 Fugro wins ROV and survey support contract with Global Marine Group
17:34 ADNOC and ADPower launch joint tender for first-of-its-kind sub-sea power transmission network in Middle East
17:34 USCG assists vessel taking on water near Galveston, Texas
17:06 SBM achieves sailaway of final modules for Johan Castberg Turret Mooring System
16:57 Another block train from China to Turkey passed through the Port of Baku
16:20 EU supports the enhancement of the operational capabilities of the Port of Baku
16:15 COSCO SHIPPING Ports announces Q1 2020 results