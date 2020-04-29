2020 April 29 10:45

Hydrographic vessel of RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet completes visit to Australia

Marshal Gelovani hydrographic vessel of the Pacific Ocean Fleet completed a business call at the Australian port of Townsville, where it replenished to full standards the supply of water, fuel and food. This visit was the first call of Russian warship to Australia after a thirty-year break, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The Pacific Fleet vessel continues its long voyage dedicated to the 200th anniversary of the discovery of Antarctica and the 250th anniversary of the birth of Admiral Ivan Kruzenshtern. In accordance with the plan of the expedition, Marshal Gelovani will conduct a series of studies in the Pacific ocean.

Since the departure of the HV Marshal Gelovani from Vladivostok, the ship has passed more than 7 thousand nautical miles and made a call at the Indonesian port of Tanjung Priok in North Jakarta.