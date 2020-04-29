2020 April 29 09:18

Bunker market at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia sees mixed price movements

Global oil prices are falling amid concerns over oil output reduction unable to compensate for the slump in demand.

According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $105 pmt (+$10).

Average price of MGO - $250 pmt (-$10).

Average price of ULSFO - $215 pmt (+$15).

Average VLSFO 0,5% - $145 pmt (+$5)

Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam fell by $16 on the average:

- IFO-380 НS - $130 (-$42).

- MGO - $230 (-$35).

- ULSFO 0,1% - $250 (+$5).

- VLSFO 0,5% - $210 (+$5).

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.