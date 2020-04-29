2020 April 29 08:05

SCHOTTEL to power next service operation vessel for Louis Dreyfus Armateurs

French shipping company Louis Dreyfus Armateurs has selected SCHOTTEL to supply a range of propulsion systems for its second wind farm service operation vessel (SOV) the "Wind of Hope", the sister vessel of the "Wind of Change". The new walk-to-work vessel is currently under construction at Cemre shipyard in Turkey and will enter service operating under a long-term contract with Ørsted, the company said in its release.



The propulsion system of the Salt Ship Design vessel is powered by four diesel generators, which drive the electric motors of the SCHOTTEL propulsion package. Two SCHOTTEL Rudderpropellers type SRP 430 FP, each with an input power of 1,660 kW and a propeller diameter of 2.4 m, are installed at the stern. Two SCHOTTEL Transverse Thrusters type STT 6 FP (1,400 kW each) at the bow and one SCHOTTEL Retractable Rudderpropeller type SRP 260 R FP (880 kW) will allow for better manoeuvrability during dynamic positioning of the DP 2-compliant vessel.



The "Wind of Hope" will provide modern accommodation (individual cabins with sea view and video on demand, a gym and a cinema, etc.) for more than 60 technicians for several weeks at a time. As is the case with its sister vessel "Wind of Change", the technicians will be safely transferred to the wind turbines by means of a daughter craft in good weather. A dynamic motion compensated gangway will allow for a fast and secure transfer of the personnel in heavy seas.



Upon delivery in 2021, the 83.0-metre long and 19.4-metre wide vessel will become part of a contract with Ørsted, the largest energy company in Denmark. It will support the Hornsea Project Two offshore wind farm off the coast of England.