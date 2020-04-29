2020 April 29 07:55

Torvald Klaveness announces launching of fifth CLEANBU vessel MV Bangus

The fifth of in total eight contracted CLEANBU vessels was moved from the dock to sea and subsequently towed to the outfitting berth at New Yangzi Shipyard in China, Torvald Klaveness said in its release. This vessel, to be named MV Bangus, is currently expected to be delivered to KCC in September 2020. The sister-vessel and the fourth CLEANBU vessel, to be named MV Baleen, is currently expected to be delivered in July 2020.

This new generation of combination carriers is unique both in terms of vessel design, environmental performance, operational and technical efficiency. In the intended trading patterns, the CLEANBUs will have around 40% lower CO2 emissions per ton mile transported cargo compared to standard product tankers and dry bulk vessels and meet IMO’s 2030 target of a 40% reduction in carbon intensity when comparing to standard vessels.

After delivery of MV Bangus and MV Baleen, KCC will operate a fleet of 14 combination carriers.