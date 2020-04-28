2020 April 28 18:37

Klaveness Combination Carriers announces concluding a 9-12 months time charter on one CLEANBU vessel

Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA (“KCC”) increases forward bookings in the current strong tanker market with the conclusion of a 9-12 months time charter of one CLEANBU vessel with delivery from the middle of May 2020, the company said in its release.

With this latest time charter, KCC’s fixed-rate tanker market coverage increases to around 90% for 2nd quarter of 2020 and around 55% for 2nd half of 2020.