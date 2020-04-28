2020 April 28 17:45

Tallink Grupp’s vessel Romantika to carry out special trip on the Riga – Stockholm route on 29-30 April 2020

Tallink Grupp says it has agreed to operate one special return trip with its vessel Romantika on the Riga-Stockholm route on 29-30 April 2020, at the request of the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia and with the permission from the Latvian Ministry of Transport. The aim of the special trip, which will depart from Riga on the evening of 29 April and from Stockholm on the evening of 30 April, will be to provide a vital transport link for companies whose employees need to travel to Sweden for work, but who are currently unable to travel to Sweden by any other means of transport due to the ongoing travel restrictions. The special trip is also needed for transporting goods between the two Baltic sea countries.

Romantika will depart from Riga on the evening of Wednesday, 29 April at 16.00 local time, arriving in Stockholm the following moring at 11.00 local time. The vessel will then depart from Stockholm on the evening of Thursday, 30 April at 16.00 local time and arrive in Riga the following day at 12.00 local time. All passengers returning to Riga will be required to self-isolate for a period of 14 days after arrival in Latvia according to the current rules of the Latvian authorities. This restriction does not apply to cargo drivers.

Both Latvian and Swedish cargo transporters are permitted to transport goods on these departures. The only restriction that applies is that cargo drivers must be healthy and not have any coronavirus symptoms.

Only passengers whose employers have filled in the required form and requested permission to travel to Sweden for work from the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia, will be permitted to travel on the 29 April departure from Riga. EU citizens who have the right to enter Latvia or travel through Latvia during the current state of emergency will be permitted to travel on the 30 April departure from Stockholm. Passengers must check that they currently have the right to enter the country of the destination port before purchasing a ticket for these departures. Leisure travel is not permitted on these special departures.