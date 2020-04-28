2020 April 28 16:05

Bureau Veritas appoints new Regional Chief Executive in Central Europe - Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Russia

Bureau Veritas (BV), a world leader in testing, inspection and certification (TIC) services has appointed Rolf Stiefel as its new Regional Chief Executive based in Hamburg, responsible for Central Europe - Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Russia, the company said in its release.

He will be based in the BV regional office in Hamburg and his appointment is effective May 1st. He succeeds Dr. Hans Gaetjens who is retiring in July following a two month hand-over period.

Rolf Stiefel is a highly experienced industry professional who for 17 years has been leading engine sales for WinGD’s slow speed diesel and gas engines including developing the market for WinGD’s X-DF gas fueled engine.

ABOUT BUREAU VERITAS

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has more than 78,000 employees located in more than 1,500 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions, in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility. Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index.