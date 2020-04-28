  The version for the print

  • 2020 April 28 15:52

    Port of Cork and CLdN agree new RoRo freight service

    The Port of Cork and Compagnie Luxembourgeoise de Navigation (CLdN) have announced a new weekly RoRo freight service between Cork, Ireland and the Port of Zeebrugge, in Belgium, the company said in its release. 

    The Port of Zeebrugge, Europe’s largest Ro-Ro handling port, is within 550 kilometres of 60% of the EU’s purchasing power. More than 200 global ports have direct links with Zeebrugge, and Irish access to it will further strengthen the Port of Cork’s role as southern Ireland’s gateway to the world. 

    The new service, which began operations on April 24th, is part of a significant expansion by CLdN which will enhance the resiliency of Ireland’s supply chain and facilitate the expansion of trade between Ireland and the continent. This direct freight link with Europe also reinforces the Port of Cork’s commitment to supporting businesses in the region and preparing for any eventuality Brexit may still bring. 

    The new freight service will leave Zeebrugge every Friday to arrive in Cork on Sunday. It will return on Tuesday arriving in Zeebrugge again every Thursday. The trade of essential goods will be facilitated by a fleet of modern, environmentally-friendly vessels that offer high freight capacities. 

    ABOUT PORT OF CORK 

    The Port of Cork is the key seaport in the south of Ireland and is one of just two Irish ports which service the requirements of all shipping modes. The Port of Cork also controls Bantry Bay Port Company and employs 150 people across all locations. A European Designated Core Port and a Tier 1 Port of National Significance, Port of Cork’s reputation for quality service, including prompt and efficient vessel turnaround as well as the company’s investment in future growth, ensures its position as a vital link in the global supply chain.  The port has made impressive strides in recent decades, most recently with the construction of the new €80m Cork Container Terminal in Ringaskiddy which will facilitate the natural progression of the move from a river port to a deepwater port in order to future proof the Port of Cork. This state-of-the-art terminal which will open in 2020 will be capable of berthing the largest container ships currently calling to Ireland. 

    ABOUT CLDN 

    European short Sea Ro-Ro specialist CLdN Ro-Ro SA, who operate 30 modern Ro-Ro vessels, offering in excess of 130 sailings per week between the ports of Zeebrugge, Rotterdam, London, Killingholme, Dublin, Gothenburg, Esbjerg, Santander and Porto.  CLdN’s core services have traditionally been the Continent / UK, which commenced in December 1974, have steadily expanded their geographical presence into new markets, including Ireland, Sweden, Denmark, Portugal and Spain in recent years.  CLdN currently handle on an annual basis, in excess of 1 million cargo units and 1 million new cars and vans and following an investment in larger vessels and ports, current trades can be expanded and new routes developed.

Другие новости по темам: Port of Zeebrugge, CLdN, Port of Cork  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 April 28

18:37 Klaveness Combination Carriers announces concluding a 9-12 months time charter on one CLEANBU vessel
18:01 Bulk carrier ‘FESCO ULISS’ joined FESCO fleet
17:45 Tallink Grupp’s vessel Romantika to carry out special trip on the Riga – Stockholm route on 29-30 April 2020
17:06 REMAIN introduces remainMybox to fully digitize its business processes
16:47 Bunker prices are flat at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
16:30 Fincantieri: Genoa has its own ship-bridge
16:28 Lena United River Shipping Company starts 2020 navigation season
16:05 Bureau Veritas appoints new Regional Chief Executive in Central Europe - Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Russia
15:52 Port of Cork and CLdN agree new RoRo freight service
15:22 Floating hydraulic gate for dry dock delivered to Zvezda shipyard
14:40 Port of Rotterdam Authority announces changes in the Supervisory Board
14:29 Construction and assembly works started at Berth No. 2 of Murmansk seaport
13:36 NOVATEK registered license for Bukharinskiy license area
13:01 First batch of pin piles loaded for TPCs Offshore Wind Farm in Taiwan
12:36 Procedure of ship vulnerability assessment offered for public discussion
12:09 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Aliki with Koch
11:44 Oil prices continues falling by 3-11%
11:23 35 crab catchers to be built in Russia by 2025 – Rosrybolovstvo
11:05 Port of Oakland says canceled sailings could hit cargo volume
10:31 Van Oord installs world’s first submerged Slip Joint successfully
10:09 IMO, the World Customs Organization, the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe and the International Standards Organization sign partnership agreement for maritime digitalization
09:57 Nerpa shipyard embarked on construction of two floating RCS
09:41 Zespri kiwifruit season starts off in Port of Zeebrugge
09:39 RF Navy's Caspian Flotilla held exercise to evacuate crew of ship in distress
09:22 Baltic Dry Index on April 27
08:50 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Apr 28

2020 April 27

18:41 Kronshtadt Shipyard put into operation Russia’s oldest dry dock
18:07 Fugro wins ROV and survey support contract with Global Marine Group
17:34 ADNOC and ADPower launch joint tender for first-of-its-kind sub-sea power transmission network in Middle East
17:34 USCG assists vessel taking on water near Galveston, Texas
17:06 SBM achieves sailaway of final modules for Johan Castberg Turret Mooring System
16:57 Another block train from China to Turkey passed through the Port of Baku
16:20 EU supports the enhancement of the operational capabilities of the Port of Baku
16:15 COSCO SHIPPING Ports announces Q1 2020 results
15:48 NOVATEK’s AGM approves 2019 dividends
15:12 Seafarers and climate change - key issues highlighted during IMO virtual meeting
14:59 ClassNK grants world-first AiP to Imabari Shipbuilding for their concept design of a 180,000 DWT LPG dual fuelled bulk carrier
14:09 Rosmorrechflot announced new competition for construction of Bagayevsky hydrosystem
13:13 United Heavy Lift appoints Intermarine as commercial agent
12:54 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO fell to RUB 4,237 in RF spot market
12:21 Subsea 7 awarded contract offshore Netherlands
11:56 Road cargo traffic flow is increasing in the port of Riga
11:29 Ships are manoeuvred in remote mode in Klaipeda Port
11:01 Port of Singapore reports high degree of compliance with IMO 2020 Regulations in the in Q1 2020
10:45 ABS launches guidance aimed at sanitizing marine and offshore assets exposed to COVID-19
10:01 Oil prices fell by 4-11% on the average
09:32 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Apr 27
09:30 Transit navigation opens on Volga-Baltic waterways
09:13 Baltic Dry Index on April 24

2020 April 26

15:42 “K” Line to participate in the United Nations Global Compact
14:21 Maritime market update: Scrubber installations are on hold due to low oil prices
13:08 USCG stopped a drug smuggling operation northeast of Panama
12:49 CMA CGM updates terminal surcharge in Canada
12:07 KMI announces change of annual meeting to virtual meeting
11:34 APL updates EX1 service
10:56 Huntington Ingalls Industries delivers guided missile destroyer Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) to U.S. Navy
10:34 Matson announces quarterly dividend for Q2

2020 April 25

15:38 Maersk Drilling takes steps to adapt offshore crew pool to the changing market environment
14:51 Med Marine hosts keel-laying ceremony for Svitzer’s TundRA 3000 design icebreaking tugs
13:41 BOEM announces availability of two new studies on renewable energy in the Gulf of Mexico