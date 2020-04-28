  The version for the print

    Floating hydraulic gate for dry dock delivered to Zvezda shipyard

    Watertight gate delivered for the largest dry dock under construction in Russia

    Equipment intended for Russia’s largest dry dock delivered to Zvezda Shipyard (Bolshoy Kamen bay in the Primorsky Territory). Rosneft says the assembly of the bateau port is scheduled for July 2020.

    The bateau porte (a watertight gate) is a 114-meter long and 12-meter high floating structure delivered by a 180-meter long semi-submersible vessel. It took 16 hours to float out and moor the bateau porte at the outfitting quay of Svezda Shipyard.

    The structure will separate the dock chamber from the water area. The upper deck of the bateau porte will be equipped for vehicle traffic. The structure is made of heavy-duty shipbuilding steel and equipped with a diesel generator, drain, ballast, ventilation and heating systems as well as dry dock valves, firefighting and fire alarm systems.

    The bateau porte is operated from the central and local control panels.

    The dry dock is the main facility of the second stage of the Zvezda Shipyard construction. It is one of the largest hydraulic structures in the world (overall dimensions 485m x 114m x 14m). By today, the works on excavation have been completed with concreting the walls and the bottom, as well as the main pumping station nearing completion.  Pumping and lifting equipment has been delivered to the construction site including the Goliath crane of 1,200 tonnes in capacity.

    Zvezda Shipyard is being established at the Far Eastern Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Centre (FESRC) by a consortium led by Rosneft in pursuance of RF President’s order.

    The product line of Zvezda will include vessels with a displacement of up to 350,000 tonnes, elements of offshore platforms, ice-class vessels, commercial vessels for cargo transportation, special vessels and other types of marine equipment of any complexity, characteristics and purposes, including equipment that was previously not produced in Russia due to the lack of necessary launching and hydraulic structures.  By the time the project is completed, the shipyard's capacity for metal processing will be more than 330 thousand tons per year. Totally, the production programme of Zvezda foresees the construction of 178 vessels and offshore facilities of different types by 2035. 

    As of today, the Zvezda order book numbers more than 40 vessels (or about 60 vessels including an option) with Rosneft having placed an order for 28 units.

  


