2020 April 28 12:36

Procedure of ship vulnerability assessment offered for public discussion

The document has been drafted by RF Ministry of Transport

The federal portal for draft regulatory documents has published a procedure to assess vulnerability of transport infrastructure facilities, ships of the icebreaking fleet involved in escorts on sea routes and ships regulated by merchant shipping laws and safety requirements covered by international agreements of the Russian Federation.



The public discussion will last till 21 May 2020.



The document in Russian is available on the website of IAA PortNews >>>>