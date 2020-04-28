  The version for the print

  • 2020 April 28 11:44

    Oil prices continues falling by 3-11%

    Oil prices are going down amid concerns over storage space running out

    On 28 April 2020 (07:46, Moscow time), Brent Crude Oil futures price fell by 3.08% to $22.36 per barrel, Light (WTI) for June delivery fell by 13.38% to $11.07 per barrel. 

    On 12 April 2020, OPEC+ approved new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022. Some countries are ready to start cutting their output earlier.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 April 28

18:37 Klaveness Combination Carriers announces concluding a 9-12 months time charter on one CLEANBU vessel
18:01 Bulk carrier ‘FESCO ULISS’ joined FESCO fleet
17:45 Tallink Grupp’s vessel Romantika to carry out special trip on the Riga – Stockholm route on 29-30 April 2020
17:06 REMAIN introduces remainMybox to fully digitize its business processes
16:47 Bunker prices are flat at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
16:30 Fincantieri: Genoa has its own ship-bridge
16:28 Lena United River Shipping Company starts 2020 navigation season
16:05 Bureau Veritas appoints new Regional Chief Executive in Central Europe - Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Russia
15:52 Port of Cork and CLdN agree new RoRo freight service
15:22 Floating hydraulic gate for dry dock delivered to Zvezda shipyard
14:40 Port of Rotterdam Authority announces changes in the Supervisory Board
14:29 Construction and assembly works started at Berth No. 2 of Murmansk seaport
13:36 NOVATEK registered license for Bukharinskiy license area
13:01 First batch of pin piles loaded for TPCs Offshore Wind Farm in Taiwan
12:36 Procedure of ship vulnerability assessment offered for public discussion
12:09 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Aliki with Koch
11:44 Oil prices continues falling by 3-11%
11:23 35 crab catchers to be built in Russia by 2025 – Rosrybolovstvo
11:05 Port of Oakland says canceled sailings could hit cargo volume
10:31 Van Oord installs world’s first submerged Slip Joint successfully
10:09 IMO, the World Customs Organization, the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe and the International Standards Organization sign partnership agreement for maritime digitalization
09:57 Nerpa shipyard embarked on construction of two floating RCS
09:41 Zespri kiwifruit season starts off in Port of Zeebrugge
09:39 RF Navy's Caspian Flotilla held exercise to evacuate crew of ship in distress
09:22 Baltic Dry Index on April 27
08:50 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Apr 28

2020 April 27

18:41 Kronshtadt Shipyard put into operation Russia’s oldest dry dock
18:07 Fugro wins ROV and survey support contract with Global Marine Group
17:34 ADNOC and ADPower launch joint tender for first-of-its-kind sub-sea power transmission network in Middle East
17:34 USCG assists vessel taking on water near Galveston, Texas
17:06 SBM achieves sailaway of final modules for Johan Castberg Turret Mooring System
16:57 Another block train from China to Turkey passed through the Port of Baku
16:20 EU supports the enhancement of the operational capabilities of the Port of Baku
16:15 COSCO SHIPPING Ports announces Q1 2020 results
15:48 NOVATEK’s AGM approves 2019 dividends
15:12 Seafarers and climate change - key issues highlighted during IMO virtual meeting
14:59 ClassNK grants world-first AiP to Imabari Shipbuilding for their concept design of a 180,000 DWT LPG dual fuelled bulk carrier
14:09 Rosmorrechflot announced new competition for construction of Bagayevsky hydrosystem
13:13 United Heavy Lift appoints Intermarine as commercial agent
12:54 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO fell to RUB 4,237 in RF spot market
12:21 Subsea 7 awarded contract offshore Netherlands
11:56 Road cargo traffic flow is increasing in the port of Riga
11:29 Ships are manoeuvred in remote mode in Klaipeda Port
11:01 Port of Singapore reports high degree of compliance with IMO 2020 Regulations in the in Q1 2020
10:45 ABS launches guidance aimed at sanitizing marine and offshore assets exposed to COVID-19
10:01 Oil prices fell by 4-11% on the average
09:32 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Apr 27
09:30 Transit navigation opens on Volga-Baltic waterways
09:13 Baltic Dry Index on April 24

2020 April 26

15:42 “K” Line to participate in the United Nations Global Compact
14:21 Maritime market update: Scrubber installations are on hold due to low oil prices
13:08 USCG stopped a drug smuggling operation northeast of Panama
12:49 CMA CGM updates terminal surcharge in Canada
12:07 KMI announces change of annual meeting to virtual meeting
11:34 APL updates EX1 service
10:56 Huntington Ingalls Industries delivers guided missile destroyer Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) to U.S. Navy
10:34 Matson announces quarterly dividend for Q2

2020 April 25

15:38 Maersk Drilling takes steps to adapt offshore crew pool to the changing market environment
14:51 Med Marine hosts keel-laying ceremony for Svitzer’s TundRA 3000 design icebreaking tugs
13:41 BOEM announces availability of two new studies on renewable energy in the Gulf of Mexico