2020 April 28 11:44

Oil prices continues falling by 3-11%

Oil prices are going down amid concerns over storage space running out

On 28 April 2020 (07:46, Moscow time), Brent Crude Oil futures price fell by 3.08% to $22.36 per barrel, Light (WTI) for June delivery fell by 13.38% to $11.07 per barrel.



On 12 April 2020, OPEC+ approved new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022. Some countries are ready to start cutting their output earlier.