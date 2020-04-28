2020 April 28 11:23

35 crab catchers to be built in Russia by 2025 – Rosrybolovstvo

Rosrybolovstvo (Russian Federal Fisheries Agency) numbered 35 contracts on construction of crab catching ships, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Peotr Savchuk, Deputy Head of Rosrybolovstvo as saying at the Federation Council meeting held in the form of videoconference. According to him, 15 ships will be built by the Far East shipyards including 8 units to be built by Nakhodka Shipyard, 5 – by Vostochnaya Shipyard and 2 – by Khabarovsk Shipyard. The ships are to be built between 2021 and 2025.



“The shipyards are fully loaded… now it is time to take a close look at schedule compliance. Postponing the deadlines is not quite right”, said Peotr Savchuk.