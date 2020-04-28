2020 April 28 13:01

First batch of pin piles loaded for TPCs Offshore Wind Farm in Taiwan

Following the press release of 1 April 2020, the consortium Jan De Nul-Hitachi today announces that the fabrication of all 84 pin piles for the Taiwan Power Company Offshore Windfarm Phase 1 Project – Demonstration is completed. The first pin piles fabricated in South Korea have been successfully loaded at the yard for transport to Taiwan, the company said in its release.

In total, seven batches of pin piles will be loaded at the South Korean yard on flat top barges pulled by ocean-going tugs. During the first load-out, the tug crew remained isolated from all operations near and on shore in order to avoid all risk of contamination with COVID-19.

For this overseas transport, Jan De Nul Group signed a contract with Hunghua Construction Co. Ltd. of Taiwan and Express Offshore Solutions Pte. Ltd. from Singapore.

The load-out and transport of the 21 foundation jackets will start next month.



Jan De Nul Group procured 80 pin piles with a diameter of 3.1 m, a maximum length of 82 m and maximum weight of 310 tonnes at a South Korean fabrication yard managed by the Scottish company Edgen Murray.

Four other pin piles were ordered in Taiwan at the steel fabricator Ming Rong Yuan Business Co., Ltd. These four pin piles are the very first Taiwan-made foundation components for the offshore wind farms in the country. The consortium herewith commits to make use of the local supply chain as much as currently possible.

Upon arrival in Taiwan, the 80 pin piles from South Korea will be custom cleared before travelling to their final destination approximately 8 km off the coast of Fangyuan in Central Western Taiwan, where Jan De Nul Group is responsible for their installation.

The pin piles will be used to anchor the foundation jackets of the turbines to the seabed. Each jacket will be anchored by means of four pin piles.