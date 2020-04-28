  The version for the print

  • 2020 April 28 09:57

    Nerpa shipyard embarked on construction of two floating RCS

    Sections of the first floating radiation control station are being assembled

    Shipbuilding Plant “Nerpa” (Murmansk Region based branch of Ship Repair Center “Zvezdochka”, a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) has embarked on construction of two floating radiation control stations (FRCS) for its parent company, UCS says in Instagram.

    Sections of the first FRCS are being assembled in the hull shop. A 90-meter structure consisting of bottom, side and deck sections will be finally assembled of 17 blocks in the company’s dock No 15, the largest shipbuilding facility of Nerpa shipyard.

    FRCS is a non-self-propelled facility intended for installation of a sanitary inspection station ensuring sanitary admittance regime while building, repairing, upgrading and scrapping of vessels with a nuclear power plant.

    The shipyard is currently using a FRCS built in 1990s.

    As it was reporter earlier, on 27 April 2020 the shipyard resumed full operation under the conditions of COVID-19 pandemic.

    Shipbuilding Plant “Nerpa”, a branch of Ship Repair Center “Zvezdochka” (USC) is a company offering comprehensive repair of military ships, equipment and systems as well as scrapping of ships including those with nuclear power plants and construction of different vessels with the launching weight of over 10,000 tonnes and legth of over 100 meters.

