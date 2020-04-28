  The version for the print

  • 2020 April 28 09:41

    Zespri kiwifruit season starts off in Port of Zeebrugge

    On Sunday the 18th of April 2020, the first load of Zespri kiwifruits from New-Zealand have arrived in Zeebrugge. This marks the beginning of the season slightly earlier than previous years. With the brand-new packing station in Zeebrugge being nearly finished, the port is ready to handle, pack and transport the kiwifruits of the season.

    From Zeebrugge, these kiwifruits will be distributed by Zespri, the world’s largest marketer of kiwifruit, to the European market. Reefer ship ‘Crown Topaz’ had no less than 1.25 million trays of SunGold kiwifruits on board. The Green kiwifruits are expected to arrive on the 11th of May, as planned.

    Over the coming 25 weeks, one ship will arrive in Zeebrugge every week. The first three being reefer-ships, followed by 22 container-ships. Over the entirety of Europe, Zespri expects to distribute 20 million trays of SunGold and 35 million trays of Green kiwifruits.

    For the port of Zeebrugge this is a remarkable season with a brand-new packing station, since Zespri and Belgian Fruit Warf (BNFW, group Sea-Invest) invested 11 million euros to double the infrastructure to 75.000m2. As the Covid-19-crisis caused some delays in the construction of the new packing station, the kiwifruits are currently processed in the existing facilities. The new packing station is expected to be operational mid-May.

    In Zeebrugge the kiwifruits are packed and distributed to the retailers in Mid- and Northern Europe. BNFW oversees the unloading, the storage, the packaging and the loading. A team of Zespri itself verifies the product quality, the cooling temperature and the flows of freight transport. The peak season for kiwifruits runs from May until November. During this period 250 people are at work in the packing station. Furthermore, 80 port workers handle the freight. Zespri and SEA-invest have been working together in Zeebrugge for the last 35 years. Two years ago, they renewed their partnership to 2028.

Другие новости по темам: port of Zeebrugge  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 April 28

11:44 Oil prices continues falling by 3-11%
11:23 35 crab catchers to be built in Russia by 2025 – Rosrybolovstvo
11:05 Port of Oakland says canceled sailings could hit cargo volume
10:31 Van Oord installs world’s first submerged Slip Joint successfully
10:09 IMO, the World Customs Organization, the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe and the International Standards Organization sign partnership agreement for maritime digitalization
09:57 Nerpa shipyard embarked on construction of two floating RCS
09:41 Zespri kiwifruit season starts off in Port of Zeebrugge
09:39 RF Navy's Caspian Flotilla held exercise to evacuate crew of ship in distress
09:22 Baltic Dry Index on April 27
08:50 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Apr 28

2020 April 27

18:41 Kronshtadt Shipyard put into operation Russia’s oldest dry dock
18:07 Fugro wins ROV and survey support contract with Global Marine Group
17:34 ADNOC and ADPower launch joint tender for first-of-its-kind sub-sea power transmission network in Middle East
17:34 USCG assists vessel taking on water near Galveston, Texas
17:06 SBM achieves sailaway of final modules for Johan Castberg Turret Mooring System
16:57 Another block train from China to Turkey passed through the Port of Baku
16:20 EU supports the enhancement of the operational capabilities of the Port of Baku
16:15 COSCO SHIPPING Ports announces Q1 2020 results
15:48 NOVATEK’s AGM approves 2019 dividends
15:12 Seafarers and climate change - key issues highlighted during IMO virtual meeting
14:59 ClassNK grants world-first AiP to Imabari Shipbuilding for their concept design of a 180,000 DWT LPG dual fuelled bulk carrier
14:09 Rosmorrechflot announced new competition for construction of Bagayevsky hydrosystem
13:13 United Heavy Lift appoints Intermarine as commercial agent
12:54 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO fell to RUB 4,237 in RF spot market
12:21 Subsea 7 awarded contract offshore Netherlands
11:56 Road cargo traffic flow is increasing in the port of Riga
11:29 Ships are manoeuvred in remote mode in Klaipeda Port
11:01 Port of Singapore reports high degree of compliance with IMO 2020 Regulations in the in Q1 2020
10:45 ABS launches guidance aimed at sanitizing marine and offshore assets exposed to COVID-19
10:01 Oil prices fell by 4-11% on the average
09:32 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Apr 27
09:30 Transit navigation opens on Volga-Baltic waterways
09:13 Baltic Dry Index on April 24

2020 April 26

15:42 “K” Line to participate in the United Nations Global Compact
14:21 Maritime market update: Scrubber installations are on hold due to low oil prices
13:08 USCG stopped a drug smuggling operation northeast of Panama
12:49 CMA CGM updates terminal surcharge in Canada
12:07 KMI announces change of annual meeting to virtual meeting
11:34 APL updates EX1 service
10:56 Huntington Ingalls Industries delivers guided missile destroyer Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) to U.S. Navy
10:34 Matson announces quarterly dividend for Q2

2020 April 25

15:38 Maersk Drilling takes steps to adapt offshore crew pool to the changing market environment
14:51 Med Marine hosts keel-laying ceremony for Svitzer’s TundRA 3000 design icebreaking tugs
13:41 BOEM announces availability of two new studies on renewable energy in the Gulf of Mexico
12:24 Metal Shark announces new 55-foot pilot boat now under construction
11:04 HII awarded LCS Planning Yard contract worth a potential $107.9 million

2020 April 24

18:40 Mordraga and Hydrographic Company sign agreement on reconstruction of seaway canal in the Gulf of Ob
18:23 Container Terminal Saint-Petersburg takes delivery of three new Konecranes RTGs
18:06 The effects of the coronavirus epidemic prevention regulations on Finnlines passenger traffic
17:36 CYSEC wins European Space Agency contract to protect ship tracking communications from cyber threats
17:06 No Corona effect on Q1 freight volumes at the Port of Gothenburg
16:46 Saint-Petersburg railway hub development concept includes reconstruction of Turukhtanniye Islands terminal
16:24 20 Port Authorities from Asia, Europe, Middle East and North America sign declaration to keep ports open to seaborne trade to support fight against the COVID-19 pandemic
16:04 Metal Shark announces new 55-foot pilot boat now under construction
15:55 Patrol boats of North-West Directorate for State Maritime and River Supervision are ready for navigation season 2020
15:32 Navigation season opened in Moscow Basin of Russia’s IWW
15:04 APM Terminals Apapa commences $80m upgrade with commissioning of new cranes
14:00 Conakry Terminal takes delivery of four new gantry cranes
13:37 Autonomous Vessel Protection Detachment meeting held in Mombasa
13:09 Australia’s merchandise (goods) exports rises 29 per cent in March 2020