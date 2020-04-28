2020 April 28 09:39

RF Navy's Caspian Flotilla held exercise to evacuate crew of ship in distress

At the base of the Caspian Flotilla ships in Dagestan, the crew of the small rocket ship "Grad Sviyazhsk" conducted an exercise to evacuate the crew from the surface ship in case of a threat of its death using individual and collective rescue means, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

According to the plan of the exercise, the ship was critically damaged during the fighting and began to sink under water. The commander decided to evacuate the personnel and gave the command to leave the ship. The sailors equipped themselves with individual rescue equipment and left the ship. At the same time, liferafts were dropped into the water and a patrol boat was launched, with which the sailors who were in the water were brought to the shore.

During the exercise, the sailors also worked out the skills of equipping themselves with special rescue wetsuits that can maintain a body temperature for a long time when they are in cold water.