  • 2020 April 27 18:41

    Kronshtadt Shipyard put into operation Russia’s oldest dry dock

    Dry dock named after M.I.Surgin has been laid up for over a quarter of a century

    Kronshtadt Shipyard (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) has put into operation dry dock named after M.I.Surgin that has been laid up for over 25 years.

    Two fireboats and one diving boat of the Leningrad Naval Base are the first units to be docked under the state contract. The boats will undergo underwater hull painting and sea valves repair. Dock repair works will last till the middle of May.

    After the dock survey held in 2018, Kronshtadt Shipyard specialists repaired its major utilities, floating bulkhead and the bottom. The repair works were conducted at the shipyard’s own cost.

    “The dock can accommodate small warships and shallow draft vessels: tugs, boats, minesweepers, barges and yachts.  The shipyard also plans using the dock for construction of small-size vessels”, says Kronshtadt Shipyard.

    Dry dock named after M.I. Surgin built in 1830-1846 and known as Nikolayevsky is the oldest operating dry dock in Russia. It was intended for repair of frigates, brigs, corvettes, gunboats and, later, minesweepers, submarines, small steam vessels and icebreakers.

    Characteristics of the dry dock: length of Southern chamber – 99.9 m; length of Northern chamber – 75.4 m; width of Southern chamber – 25.5 m; width of Northern chamber – 21.1 m; depth of Southern chamber – 6.2 m; depth of Northern chamber – 5.8 m; equipped with mooring fittings and a 10-tonne crane.

    Kronshtadt Shipyard (corporate member of United Shipbuilding Corporation) is the largest ship repairing yard in the North-West Region of Russia. Established in 1858, the shipyard is able to repair and service ships of different types and classes of up to 60,000 tonnes in displacement. Kronshtadt Shipyard repairs over 100 civil and military ships per year.

    United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.

