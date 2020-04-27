  The version for the print

    USCG assists vessel taking on water near Galveston, Texas

    Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders were notified of a disabled 29-foot pleasure craft that had become grounded on a bar near Mud Island and began sinking once re-floated. Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast.

    A Coast Guard Air Station Houston-Galveston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew was launched to the scene. A rescue swimmer was lowered into the water and secured the source of the leak. No injuries were reported.

