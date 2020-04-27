2020 April 27 18:07

Fugro wins ROV and survey support contract with Global Marine Group

Fugro has secured a long-term contract for two remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and a full survey positioning package on Global Marine Group’s (GMG’s) newly chartered vessel, the Normand Clipper.



GMG are in the process of upgrading the Normand Clipper in preparation for projects this summer and both the ROV systems and the survey package will be installed ready for future operations from Fugro’s remote operations centre (ROC) in Aberdeen, Scotland.

As part of the contract, Fugro will provide two Fugro core vehicles (FCVs) from their FCV600 model portfolio. The FCV600 is a versatile work-class ROV (WROV) and will allow Fugro to support the Normand Clipper across a range of operations, with primary focus on subsea cable-laying for the offshore utilities and renewables markets. The FCV600 model can be fitted with a custom-built tracked skid, which improves operability by up to 30 % in strong currents compared to free-flying ROVs.