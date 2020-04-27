2020 April 27 17:06

SBM achieves sailaway of final modules for Johan Castberg Turret Mooring System

SBM Offshore announces the sailaway of the last two modules for the Turret Mooring System, destined for Singapore for integration into the hull of Equinor’s Johan Castberg FPSO. This milestone represents the successful completion of the modules fabrication phase, the company said in its release.

“We are delighted to have completed this milestone for the Johan Castberg project. It represents a great achievement thanks to the quality work performed by the project teams across the world, the close engagement with our client and the dedication and expertise of the yard and our vendors,’’ said Michael Sandberg, SBM Offshore Senior Project Manager.

Drydocks World Dubai (DDW) fabricated all four modules for the Turret Mooring System (TMS). The first two modules, the Bogie Support Structure and the Lower Turret, were completed in 2019 and delivered to the Singapore yard in 2019/2020.

The Manifold and Gantry modules were completed and safely loaded onto the transportation vessel in mid-April, and delivery to the Singapore yard is planned for in May.

Turret Mooring System

The turret design is an 8,000 tons Bogie Turret accommodating 21 riser slots for Equinor’s new build FPSO Johan Castberg for the Skrugard, Havis and Drivis discoveries in the harsh operating conditions of the Barents Sea, offshore Northern Norway. The FPSO will be permanently moored in 372-meter water depth by means of three bundles of five mooring lines.

The TMS allows the FPSO to safely stay in position on the field in the extreme weather conditions, while ensuring safe operations and the transfer of fluids from the seabed via the risers to the FPSO. This project brings SBM Offshore into new territory offshore Norway, adding to its portfolio of large and complex turret mooring systems for harsh environments, cementing its leading market position.