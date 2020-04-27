2020 April 27 16:57

Another block train from China to Turkey passed through the Port of Baku

Train moving from China to Europe and operated by Austrian Federal Railways passed through the Port of Baku and headed for the Turkish town of Kosekoy. The train, consisting mainly of electronic devices, machinery and other consumer goods, arrived in Baku from the Chinese city of Xi'an just in six days, the Port of Baku says in a press release.

Consisting of 115 containers, the transportation was operated by “ÖBB Rail Cargo Group”, a logistics subsidiary of the Austrian Federal Railways. With many branches in Europe, a workforce of 8,500 people, and an annual turnover of 2.3 billion euros, “ÖBB Rail Cargo Group” is one of Europe's leading railway logistics companies.

In the future, trains on the Xi'an-Kosekoy route will continue to operate and will be a significant part of the Middle Corridor and the China-Turkey-European Union corridor.

It is worth noting that on November 25, 2019, the Port of Baku together with the “ÖBB Rail Cargo Group” and the Dutch Cabooter Group signed an agreement aimed at strengthening and expanding freight traffic from Europe to Central Asia and China. The agreement includes the expansion of a transport corridor from Venlo in Netherlands and Germany to Turkey (Istanbul), Azerbaijan (Baku), Central Asia, and then to China.