2020 April 27 14:09

Rosmorrechflot announced new competition for construction of Bagayevsky hydrosystem

Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) announced another competition with limited participation in electronic format for “Construction of the Bagayevsky hydrosystem on the Don river. Facilities of Phase 2 (the main period)”.

The initial (maximum) price of the contract – RUB 21,014,444,600.

The bids are to be submitted by 22 May 2020 года.

The previous competition announced earlier was cancelled because of changes introduced into the federal targeted investment programme in respect of contract terms and value. Initially, the contract price was set at RUB 19,543,652,700.

Under the contract, the works are to be completed by 5 November 2021 (date for signing of acceptance/delivery certificate of КС-11 format) with the contract completion scheduled for 20 December 2021 (date for signing of the state contract completion certificate).

IAA PortNews earlier cited Aleksandr Poshivai, head of Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) as emphasizing at the meeting of Rosmorrechflot’s Board and Public Council that reconstruction of the Beloomut hydrosystem will let increase throughput capacity of Russia’s inland water ways by 910,000 tonnes per year.

According to him, the year of 2020 is also to see the beginning of Bagayevsky hydrosystem’s main phase construction and continuation of comprehensive reconstruction in the Volga, Severdvinsk, Volga-Baltic, Volga-Don, Azov-Don and Yenisey Basins.

