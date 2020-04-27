2020 April 27 13:13

United Heavy Lift appoints Intermarine as commercial agent

United Heavy Lift (UHL), a leader in effective, innovative, and tailor-made heavylift transport solutions continues to expand its global commercial network by appointing Intermarine as its exclusive commercial agent in North America, the company said in its release.



Intermarine, a leading provider of ocean freight services to the oil and gas, mining, power, and infrastructure industries, will promote the commercial maritime business of UHL for cargoes controlled in North America. Together, Intermarine and UHL will provide customers with the quality service, performance, and reliability for which each company has a long-standing reputation.



Intermarine Director of Chartering, Rene Pedersen will lead the commercial efforts with a focus on multi-purpose and heavylift tonnage, including UHL’s newly acquired fleet of nine F900 Ecolift vessels. Pedersen has nearly 20 years of chartering and logistics experience, including many years working alongside UHL’s Bonnesen. The years of working experience between personnel in the two organizations will provide trusted and seamless service to customers.



