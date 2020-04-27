2020 April 27 09:30

Transit navigation opens on Volga-Baltic waterways

The Bavly tanker opens navigation on the Svir river, photo by IAA PortNews

The ceremonial opening of the transit navigation has been held at the Volga-Baltic Administration of Russia’s IWW. According to IAA PortNews correspondent, the transit navigation season of 2020 was opened by the Bavly tanker that passed the Lower Svir lock on the way to the Volga river.



According to Ivan SHchetinin, head of the Svir district of hydraulic engineering structures, the Lower Svir lock was repaired in winter with the replacement of its upper gate. The navigation season was opened five days ahead of schedule.



The Lower Svir lock opened in 1936 is the head lock and it is one of the shortest locks on the Volga-Baltic waterways.