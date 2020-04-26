2020 April 26 12:07

KMI announces change of annual meeting to virtual meeting

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) announced that, due to the public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and out of concern for the health and well-being of KMI’s stockholders and employees, its annual meeting of stockholders, to be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time, has been changed to a virtual meeting format. Stockholders will not be able to attend the annual meeting in person this year. KMI expects to return to an in-person annual meeting format in 2021.



This change does not impact the ability of KMI stockholders to vote in advance of the annual meeting by one of the methods described in KMI’s Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement mailed to stockholders on April 3, 2020 (the “proxy statement”).



