  • 2020 April 26 15:42

    “K” Line to participate in the United Nations Global Compact

    Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” Line) says that it has signed the United Nations Global Compact (the “UNGC”), an initiative proposed by the United Nations, and has been registered as a participating company on April 20, 2020. We have also joined Global Compact Network Japan, which is UNGC’s local network in Japan.

    The UNGC is a voluntary initiative in which companies and organizations act as good members of society and participate in the creation of a global framework for sustainable growth by demonstrating responsible and creative leadership. Signatory companies and organizations are required to support and implement the UNGC’s 10 principles on human rights, labour, environment, and anti-corruption.

    “K” Line has defined ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) initiatives as an important management issue. On the occasion of participating in the UNGC, we will further strengthen our efforts so as to contribute to the realization of a sustainable society, hence strive to improve our corporate value.

    The Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact

    Human Rights
    Principle 1:Businesses should support and respect the protection of
    internationally proclaimed human rights; and
    Principle 2: make sure that they are not complicit in human rights abuses
    Labour
    Principle 3: Businesses should uphold the freedom of association and the
    effective recognition of the right to collective bargaining;
    Principle 4: the elimination of all forms of forced and compulsory labour;
    Principle 5: the effective abolition of child labour;
    Principle 6: the elimination of discrimination in respect of employment
    and occupation.
    Environment
    Principle 7: Businesses should support a precautionary approach to
    environmental challenges;
    Principle 8: undertake initiatives to promote greater environmental
    responsibility; and
    Principle 9: encourage the development and diffusion of environmentally
    friendly technologies.
    Anti-Corruption
    Principle 10: Businesses should work against corruption in all its forms,
    including extortion and bribery

