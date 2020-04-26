2020 April 26 15:42

“K” Line to participate in the United Nations Global Compact

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” Line) says that it has signed the United Nations Global Compact (the “UNGC”), an initiative proposed by the United Nations, and has been registered as a participating company on April 20, 2020. We have also joined Global Compact Network Japan, which is UNGC’s local network in Japan.



The UNGC is a voluntary initiative in which companies and organizations act as good members of society and participate in the creation of a global framework for sustainable growth by demonstrating responsible and creative leadership. Signatory companies and organizations are required to support and implement the UNGC’s 10 principles on human rights, labour, environment, and anti-corruption.



“K” Line has defined ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) initiatives as an important management issue. On the occasion of participating in the UNGC, we will further strengthen our efforts so as to contribute to the realization of a sustainable society, hence strive to improve our corporate value.



The Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact



Human Rights

Principle 1:Businesses should support and respect the protection of

internationally proclaimed human rights; and

Principle 2: make sure that they are not complicit in human rights abuses

Labour

Principle 3: Businesses should uphold the freedom of association and the

effective recognition of the right to collective bargaining;

Principle 4: the elimination of all forms of forced and compulsory labour;

Principle 5: the effective abolition of child labour;

Principle 6: the elimination of discrimination in respect of employment

and occupation.

Environment

Principle 7: Businesses should support a precautionary approach to

environmental challenges;

Principle 8: undertake initiatives to promote greater environmental

responsibility; and

Principle 9: encourage the development and diffusion of environmentally

friendly technologies.

Anti-Corruption

Principle 10: Businesses should work against corruption in all its forms,

including extortion and bribery