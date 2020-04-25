2020 April 25 12:24

Metal Shark announces new 55-foot pilot boat now under construction

Metal Shark says its is building a welded aluminum 55’ x 17’ pilot boat for the Pascagoula Bar Pilots Association in Mississippi. Designed in-house, the new 55 Defiant Pilot being built for Pascagoula Pilots represents the latest evolution in Metal Shark’s pilot boat lineup. The distinctive vessel incorporates the“faceted hull” design initially developed by Metal Shark for the US Navy 40 PB program, and features an enhanced version of Metal Shark’s signature “pillarless glass” in a two-tiered, reverse-raked arrangement.



Metal Shark initially implemented automotive-style frameless glass into its pilothouse designs to eliminate the dangerous blind spots common on legacy pilothouse designs fitted with smaller, framed windows. As a further evolution of this concept, the new 55 Defiant’s pilothouse features a second tier of glass, drastically improving downwards-angle visibility during man overboard retrieval, or while operating alongside another vessel. Meanwhile, large overhead spotter windows provide unimpeded upwards visibility during pilot transfer maneuvers. The net result is near-elimination of blind spots from within the pilothouse.



While its Defiant-class monohull pilothouse vessels are popular among a wide range of operators, Metal Shark has developed a wholly unique arrangement optimized specifically for pilots. Flat, non-skid decks run from bow to stern and allow pilots to move quickly and safely around the vessel. Safety rails and grab handles are carefully placed, and pilot boarding platforms are configured to suit the requirements of each client.



For Pascagoula, the 55 Defiant has been equipped with a foredeck transfer zone with integrated stairways allowing port, starboard, or forward access to two deployable platforms with integrated safety rails allowing pilots to board ships from either side of the vessel.



The 55 Defiant’s spacious climate-controlled cabin is equipped with four Dometic HVAC units and features eight Llebroc seats, accommodating a single operator plus seven pilot passengers. For comfort and convenience, each swivel seating position is equipped with a footrest, adjustable armrests, white/red LED lighting, a drink holder, and two 12-volt USB outlets.



A full electronics suite includes Furuno TZtouch2 multifunction display system with integrated GPS, radar, depth sounder, and a FLIR M-series 364C premium thermal imaging system for nighttime operations. Five closed-circuit cameras allow the vessel’s operator to monitor the engine room and aft deck from multiple angles at a glance while still maintaining watch.



Belowdecks accommodations include an enclosed head compartment with fresh water sink, bunks, and individual storage lockers for crew members’ personal items. Acoustic insulation and flooring are employed throughout the vessel to reduce noise and vibration.



To meet the performance requirements of the operator, the new vessel will be powered by twin Cat C18 engines rated at 803 horsepower each, turning Michigan Wheel 34” diameter Nibral four-blade propellers through Twin Disc MGX5146A 1.961 gears. This combination will deliver an expected cruise speed in the 25-knot range and a top speed approaching 30 knots. An 800-gallon fuel capacity allows for a cruise speed range of approximately 280 nautical miles.



“Metal Shark continues to develop next-generation pilot boat designs custom-tailored to meet the requirements of individual pilot groups, each based upon an extensively proven hull form,” said Carl Wegener, Metal Shark’s VP of Commercial Sales. “We’re excited to be building this new pilot boat for Pascagoula, which is their second Metal Shark pilot boat and the first in a series of this new 55’ Defiant platform.”



The new vessel is scheduled to deliver this year and is the latest result of Metal Shark’s ongoing expansion into the pilot boat market, following two 45-foot Defiant pilot boats delivered to Belle Chasse Marine Transportation last year, and 45-foot and 64-foot Defiant pilot boats delivered in 2018.



“We invest heavily engineering to continually enhance and evolve our product portfolio and this newest pilot boat exemplifies that approach,” said Metal Shark’s CEO Chris Allard, “Like our US Navy 40 Defiant patrol boats, and our 50 Defiant and 70 Defiant fireboats now in production, this new 55 Defiant Pilot shows our commitment to the ongoing evolution of our product line across all sectors. We invite pilots everywhere to experience the many advantages of a modern and efficient, crew-friendly Metal Shark pilot boat.”



Metal Shark is a diversified shipbuilder specializing in the design and construction of welded aluminum and steel vessels from 16’ to over 300’ for defense, law enforcement, and commercial operators. Key customers include the United States Coast Guard, Navy, Air Force, Army, foreign militaries, law enforcement agencies, fire departments, passenger vessel operators, pilot associations, towboat operators, and other clients worldwide. With three fully self-contained shipbuilding facilities in Alabama and Louisiana USA plus a dedicated engineering facility in Croatia, Metal Shark’s 500+ employees produce over 200 vessels per year with a proud and proven track record of high quality, on time deliveries.