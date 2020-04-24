2020 April 24 18:40

Mordraga and Hydrographic Company sign agreement on reconstruction of seaway canal in the Gulf of Ob

The works will last for three years: from 2020 through 2022

FSUE Hydrographic Company (a structure of State Corporation Rosatom) and Mordraga (Russian dredging company founded as part of Belgian DEME Group) have signed an agreement on implementation of the project for reconstruction of the seaway canal in the Gulf of Ob where the NOVATEK’s Utrenny terminal is being built. IAA PortNews has obtained this information from a source familiar with the signing.

The limit price under the agreement is RUB 37.5 billion.



According to earlier statements, the reconstruction of the canal to the port of Sabetta is to be held in two phases between 2020 and 2022.

Construction of the Utrenny terminal for liquefied natural gas and stable gas condensate at Sabetta seaport (under NOVATEK’s Arctic LNG 2 project) is among the tasks of the federal project 'Northern Sea Route’.

FSUE Hydrographic Company provides navigation and hydrographic support in the water area of the Northern Sea Route including the survey of bottom relief for keeping navigation charts and guides up-to-date, for providing the Northern Sea Route waters with aids to navigation and for informing seafarers about changing navigation circumstances. It is a customer of dredging works on the Northern Sea Route.



Mordraga LLC provides a complete cycle of solutions in dredging, land reclamation and hydraulic engineering at seaports and in open sea for laying of underwater pipelines and installation of offshore structures.

Related links:

Annual capacity of Utrenny terminal increased in Russia’s land-use planning scheme to 43.2 million tonnes >>>>

Russia's Main Department of State Expertise approves construction of Utrenny terminal for Arctic LNG 2>>>>