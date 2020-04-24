  The version for the print

  • 2020 April 24 17:36

    CYSEC wins European Space Agency contract to protect ship tracking communications from cyber threats

    CYSEC SA, a cybersecurity company from Switzerland has been awarded a contract by the European Space Agency (ESA) to develop a solution mitigating the cyber risks related to ship tracking using satellite communications, the company said in its release.

    The digital revolution also impacts the shipping industry by integrating automated navigation, cargo-tracking systems and digital platforms which facilitate operations, trade and the exchange of data. To achieve this transformation, the mitigation of cybersecurity risks is critical.

    There are vulnerabilities in many existing maritime communication systems that could lead to dramatic consequences when under a cyber-attack. In particular, the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) provided by multiple satellite constellations has been the subject of spoofing and jamming attacks that led to a partial or total loss of the ability to locate ships at sea. Such a failure can be disastrous if the ship is, for example, navigating narrow straits or near the shore. Another critical piece of equipment on board is the Automatic Identification System (AIS), which tracks every ship in the world and whose data is used by numerous organizations and downstream services such as insurance companies. Ships have used multiple techniques to tamper with AIS data and entered zones from which they are legally excluded, for fishing or performing other illegal activities.

    Both GNSS and AIS signals use satellites and are regarded as critical to improve the safety of maritime navigation and the reliability of data for downstream services. Using its family of secured servers and its experience in satellite communications, CYSEC SA will lead a feasibility study to investigate the protection of both GNSS and Satellite-AIS (SAT-AIS) communications.

    CYSEC SA has established a consortium to develop and test the potential solutions composed of U-blox, a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets; and Gomspace, a globally leading designer, integrator and manufacturer of high-end nanosatellites for customers in the academic, government and commercial markets. The team will work under the guidance of both ESA and European maritime stakeholders.

    CYSEC’s objective of securing maritime communications is a natural extension of its current activities in IoT and Space, where its flagship product ARCA is already used to protect communications to satellites and connected devices on ground.

    About the European Space Agency

    The European Space Agency (ESA) is Europe’s gateway to space. Its mission is to shape the development of Europe’s space capability and ensure that investment in space continues to deliver benefits to the citizens of Europe and the world. ESA is an international organization with 22 Member States. By coordinating the financial and intellectual resources of its members, it can undertake programmes and activities far beyond the scope of any single European country. ESA Space Solutions aims at reaching commercial exploitation of space assets, data and capabilities addressing incubation, proving technical feasibility and business development. This includes the development of operational services for a wide range of users through the combination of different systems, and support in creating viable companies as well as to existing companies.

    About CYSEC SA

    CYSEC SA is a cybersecurity company based at the EPFL Innovation Park in Lausanne, Switzerland, whose mission is to shorten the time-to-market of innovative services by facilitating their integration into a secured IT environment. In order to achieve its mission, CYSEC developed a general-purpose security platform called ARCA able to store data and execute applications in a Trusted Environment. By lowering down the barriers to protect data and software, CYSEC enables its customers to benefit from a whole new level of flexibility and agility which is a game-changer today considering the fast-pace at which security and business requirements evolve. CYSEC focuses on the provision of its cybersecurity solutions in four vertical sectors, namely financial services, IoT, space and telecoms.

Другие новости по темам: European Space Agency, CYSEC  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 April 24

18:40 Mordraga and Hydrographic Company sign agreement on reconstruction of seaway canal in the Gulf of Ob
18:23 Container Terminal Saint-Petersburg takes delivery of three new Konecranes RTGs
18:06 The effects of the coronavirus epidemic prevention regulations on Finnlines passenger traffic
17:36 CYSEC wins European Space Agency contract to protect ship tracking communications from cyber threats
17:06 No Corona effect on Q1 freight volumes at the Port of Gothenburg
16:46 Saint-Petersburg railway hub development concept includes reconstruction of Turukhtanniye Islands terminal
16:24 20 Port Authorities from Asia, Europe, Middle East and North America sign declaration to keep ports open to seaborne trade to support fight against the COVID-19 pandemic
16:04 Metal Shark announces new 55-foot pilot boat now under construction
15:55 Patrol boats of North-West Directorate for State Maritime and River Supervision are ready for navigation season 2020
15:32 Navigation season opened in Moscow Basin of Russia’s IWW
15:04 APM Terminals Apapa commences $80m upgrade with commissioning of new cranes
14:00 Conakry Terminal takes delivery of four new gantry cranes
13:37 Autonomous Vessel Protection Detachment meeting held in Mombasa
13:09 Australia’s merchandise (goods) exports rises 29 per cent in March 2020
12:48 Rosneft BoD recommended payout of record dividends
12:30 Klaipėdos nafta launches allocation of LNG terminal capacity
12:09 Port of Los Angeles continues focus on strategic investments
11:57 Russian President signed Executive Order on sale of 65% of CDB Iceberg’s shares to Modern Shipbuilding Technologies
11:31 Bunker prices continue decreasing at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
11:09 Clipper Bulk reduces cost base
10:59 Global Ports BoD appoints Soren Sjostrand Jakobsen as Chairman
10:28 Saint-Petersburg Governor approves concept for development of Saint-Petersburg railway hub
10:07 Eastern Shipbuilding Group signs contract with Weeks Marine
09:53 Rotterdam World Gateway receives two new deep sea quay cranes
09:50 Oil prices increase by 5% on the average
09:26 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Apr 24
09:21 Baltic Dry Index on April 23
09:07 Philippine Ports Authority gives relief to port lessees, operators amid the ECQ
08:44 CMA CGM announces end of PSS for reefer exports from the USA to Asia

2020 April 23

18:32 SeaQuest receives contract for three Green 5th Generation zero emission NB Ro-Ro vessels
18:10 Vladimir Putin gave instructions to RF Government on implementation of large infrastructure projects in ports
17:53 Singapore’s oil trading and bunkering sectors boosted with entry of two global bunkering companies
17:37 East/West head haul capacity down 17% Y/Y in May; global trade capacity for H1 2020 already cut by 12.9% Y/Y - eeSea
17:29 Kapitan Khlebnikov icebreaker finishes 2019-2020 winter navigation
16:32 Inmarsat report highlights critical role of partnership in Japan’s connected maritime innovation ecosystem
16:04 PGS targets East Shetland in new UKCS seismic survey
15:30 Atomflot and Zvezda signed contract on construction of 120MW icebreaker of Leader class
15:04 LR selected for UK MoD’s Type 31 frigate programme
14:23 Nuclear-powered container carrier Sevmorput delivers cargo to Frantz Josef Land
14:02 HMM names world’s largest container vessel, ‘HMM Algeciras’
13:59 Wärtsilä to develop luxury cruise vessel design for polar and tropical cruise expeditions
13:30 Bunker prices go down at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:08 Milaha reports a 2% increase in net profit for Q1 2020
11:46 Russian Fishery Company conducted the first stage of Covid-19 testing
11:25 ESPO and FEPORT urge member states to enable crew changes in all ports
11:03 Royal IHC delivers TSHD RIVER THAMES to DEME
10:44 ABP and Suffolk County Council reach Lake Lothing Third Crossing agreement
10:23 Keppel delivers sixth jackup rig to Borr Drilling
10:05 Fugro secures remote operations contract on Well-Safe Guardian
09:50 Oil prices are going up
09:31 QP signs $3.01bn agreement to reserve LNG ship capacity in China
09:22 Baltic Dry Index on April 22
09:08 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Apr 23
09:03 Hapag-Lloyd publishes 2019 sustainability report
08:54 Babcock Group awards propulsion contract to MAN Energy Solutions

2020 April 22

20:01 Nauti-Craft and OFFCON enter into a Development and License Agreement
18:07 Med Marine holds keel-laying ceremony for Svitzer’s ice breaking tugs
17:50 Transit navigation opened in Volga Basin
17:33 Qatar Petroleum enters agreement that could reach QR 11 billion to reserve LNG shipyard capacity in China
17:21 Teaching moves online at World Maritime University amid pandemic