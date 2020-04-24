2020 April 24 16:46

Saint-Petersburg railway hub development concept includes reconstruction of Turukhtanniye Islands terminal

The reconstruction works are to be completed in 2020

The concept for the development of railway infrastructure of Saint-Petersburg railway hub includes a number of projects on reconstruction and development of terminal facilities within Big Port St. Petersburg. The Concept was developed with the assistance of Russian Railways and the Governments of Saint-Petersburg and the Leningrad Region.

According to the document available at the editorial office of IAA PortNews, the reconstruction is underway at the marine oil terminal “Turukhtanniye Islands". Upon completion of the reconstruction works, the terminal’s capacity will be increased from 1.5 million tonnes to 4 million tonnes per year.

The project providing for construction of five berths, a tank farm, a discharge rack and other facilities is being implemented by Baltic Fuel Company (BFC Group, Saint-Petersburg).

The Concept foresees reconstruction of the Southern half-ring Rybatskoye – Predportovaya – Avtovo with the construction of the second main track. That will let ensure uninterrupted passage of cargo trains to the ports of the Gulf of Finland.

St. Petersburg headquartered Baltic Fuel Company LLC was established in 2008 to manage companies of the bunkering holding. The Group’s divisions are engaged in oil product exports, bunkering operations, provision of environmental services, etc. The company boasts one of the largest bunkering fleets in the North-West of Russia, which comprises 32 vessels. Baltic Fuel Company ranks among top 3 leaders in the market of bunkering services at the ports of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region and is one of the three leading oil trucking companies in the country’s northwest region.