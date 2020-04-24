2020 April 24 15:32

Navigation season opened in Moscow Basin of Russia’s IWW

Corporate by-laws approved for prevention of COVID-19 spread

Navigation season of 2020 has been opened throughout the water area of the Moscow Basin of Russia’s inland water ways despite regional anti-epidemic restrictions on passenger transportation, says press center of Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot).



In Moscow and in some parts of the Moscow Basin navigation season opened on April 20 upon the call of the Russian Chamber of Shipping in the interest of ship owners.



In compliance with the regional measures on prevention of COVID-19 spread, navigation of passenger ships in the water area of Moscow is banned from April 17 with the same ban covering the entire Moscow Region from April 18.



All branches of Moscow Basin Administration have developed their corporate by-laws to prevent the spread of COVID-19 spread. The new by-laws regulate operation of those servicing hydraulic engineering structure and onboard personnel of the technical fleet.



