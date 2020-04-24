2020 April 24 13:37

Autonomous Vessel Protection Detachment meeting held in Mombasa

AVPD is an important asset to directly protect the WFP and vulnerable vessels in the Horn of Africa

EU NAVFOR says the AVPD meeting has been held in Mombasa. The AVPD (Autonomous Vessel Protection Detachment) is an important asset to directly protect the World Food Program (WFP) and vulnerable vessels in the Horn of Africa. The use of AVPDs to protect WFP shipping is paramount for EU NAVFOR as it allows greater flexibility in the use of the warships in the fight against piracy, whilst guaranteeing the security of WFP shipments.

Apart from AVPD, current ATALANTA Forces at sea are composed of two frigates (Flagship Spanish frigate Numancia and Italian frigate Carlo Bergamini), 2 Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Aircrafts from Germany and Spain (Jester and Cisne) and a Spanish Unmanned Aerial Vehicle team, Scan Eagle system.

Regarding COVID threat, a Contingency Plan was developed by FHQ in order to mitigate the risk of contagious as part as the rapid response implemented.

AVPD officer in charge, Cpt (OF-2) Zivko Bogdanovic (Serbian Autonomus Vessel Protection Detachment) said:

“I am very glad to meet Acting Force Commander, Numancia Commander and CTF Medical Advisor. My team really appreciates your support in this unpredictable time, fighting the common enemy called COVID-19”

This meeting occurred respecting COVID-19 protecting measures, no shaking hands and keeping distance among participants. After exchanging of views about Serbian AVPD current status and plans for end of mission delivery of self-protection equipment (protective masks and gloves) and additional treatments including some bottles of antibacterial gel, to mitigate any COVID-19 infection.