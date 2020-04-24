2020 April 24 12:48

Rosneft BoD recommended payout of record dividends

Taking into account the payment of dividends for H1 2019, the total dividend per share for 2019 will be 33 rubles 41 kopecks, and the total amount of funds for the payment of dividends will be 354.1 bln rubles, which corresponds to 50% of IFRS net profits attributable to the shareholders of Rosneft, the company says in a press release.

On April 21, 2020 a regular meeting of Rosneft Board of Directors was held in Moscow to discuss items related to the Annual General Shareholders Meeting of the Company on 2019 results.

The Board of Directors resolved to call Rosneft Annual General Shareholders Meeting and vote in absentia on June 2, 2020. The record date for the list of eligible participants of the Annual General Shareholders Meeting of Rosneft is May 8, 2020 (COB).

The Board of Directors approved the following AGM agenda: Approval of the Company's Annual Report; Approval of the Company's annual accounting (financial) statements; Approval of the Company's distribution of profit for 2019; The amount, deadlines and the form of payout of dividends for 2019; Remuneration and compensation of expenses to the members of Rosneft Board of Directors; Remuneration and compensation of expenses to the members of Rosneft Audit Commission; Election of the members to Rosneft Board of Directors; Election of the members to Rosneft Audit Commission; Approval of Rosneft Auditor.

The Board of Directors preliminarily approved Rosneft annual report for 2019 and recommended that the AGM passes the resolution to pay dividends at 18 rubles 07 kopecks per one ordinary share of Rosneft thus using 50 % of the IFRS net profit of the Company, attributable to Rosneft Oil Company shareholders (taking into account payout of dividends for H1 2019) and sets June 15, 2020 as the deadline for finalizing of the list of persons eligible for the dividends.

With the dividends paid for H1 2019 at 15 rubles 34 kopeks per share the total dividend per one share for 2019 will amount to 33 rubles and 41 kopecks. Thus, the total dividend amount for 2019 will make up 354.1 bln rubles.

The Board of Directors recommended appointing LLC Ernst & Young as the Company’s auditor of 2020 RAS and IFRS financial statements, and defined the amount of the auditor's fee.