  • 2020 April 24 11:31

    Bunker prices continue decreasing at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia

    According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

    Average price of IFO-380 HS - $95 pmt (-$10).

    Average price of MGO - $260 pmt (-$20).

    Average price of ULSFO - $200 pmt (-$20).

    Average price of VLSFO 0,5% - $140 pmt (-$10).

    Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam fell by $30 on the average:

    - IFO-380 НS - $123 (-$7).
    -  MGO - $212 (-$18).
    - ULSFO 0,1% - $200 (-$50).
    - VLSFO 0,5% - $165 ($45).

    The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

