-
2020 April 24 11:31
Bunker prices continue decreasing at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:
Average price of IFO-380 HS - $95 pmt (-$10).
Average price of MGO - $260 pmt (-$20).
Average price of ULSFO - $200 pmt (-$20).
Average price of VLSFO 0,5% - $140 pmt (-$10).
Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam fell by $30 on the average:
- IFO-380 НS - $123 (-$7).
- MGO - $212 (-$18).
- ULSFO 0,1% - $200 (-$50).
- VLSFO 0,5% - $165 ($45).
The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.
Subscribe for IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review snitko@portnews.ru. Upon request it will be provided in English.