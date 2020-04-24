2020 April 24 11:31

Bunker prices continue decreasing at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia

According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $95 pmt (-$10).

Average price of MGO - $260 pmt (-$20).

Average price of ULSFO - $200 pmt (-$20).

Average price of VLSFO 0,5% - $140 pmt (-$10).

Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam fell by $30 on the average:

- IFO-380 НS - $123 (-$7).

- MGO - $212 (-$18).

- ULSFO 0,1% - $200 (-$50).

- VLSFO 0,5% - $165 ($45).

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.